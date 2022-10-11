James Lastovic

Former Days of Our Lives star James Lastovic (ex-Joey Johnson), along with his roommate, have been found after the two were reported missing in Hawaii. TMZ is reporting that Lastovic, who played the role of Joey Johnson from 2015-2020, and his roommate Nevin Dizardi were on vacation in Kauai. They told staffers at the Hanalei Bay Resort where they were staying that they were going to Kokee State Park.

The two said they would be taking a long trail hike and asked for directions to Shipwreck Beach, and would be going around the cliff diving area. Lastovic's mom, Lucienne told the site the two never returned to the resort on Sunday night and haven't been seen since.

The pairs' belongings were still in their room and are currently in police custody. The two were driving a black Nissan, which hasn't been found as yet.

Now Nevin's sister Emma has posted on her Instagram story the pair have been found safe and are returning back to the hotel. According to Emma: