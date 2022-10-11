Eden McCoy

On today’s, General Hospital recap: Oz's body is taken from the docks by the coroner while Esme lurks and watches. She decides to head to Wyndemere.

Jordan has divorce papers for Curtis, who still doesn't understand how she misplaced the first papers. Jordan admits she was ready to fight for their marriage, but Curtis says there were too many lies. Jordan brings up Trina, but before she gets a chance to say anything, she gets the call about Oz.

Ava's at the hospital for a follow up and Portia says she's worried about her because of the gallery closure. Ava explains it was Curtis' idea to protect Trina and close the gallery. Portia mentions Wyndemere, but Ava says she's staying with Nina. Portia hopes Ava leaves Nikolas for good.

Amy interrupts to tell them that Oz's body was brought in.

The family gathers for Brando's memorial service. Sasha's grateful for everything Nina did for the service. Sonny offers up a toast while Michael glares at him from across the room. Olivia thanks Nina for the tasteful ceremony. Michael offers his condolences to Sasha. (Kristina and Molly should have been there.)

Gladys tells Sonny that she can't be brave like Sasha is, but he says Sasha is holding it together because it's what Brando would have wanted. Sonny says she and Sasha need to be there for each other, and promises they don't have to do it alone. Gladys tells him to put things right with Michael before it's too late.

Dante tells Sam that he's determined to find out who did it. Michael tells Dante about Sonny torturing Dex until he found out the killer was a woman. Dante tells him to put this on hold since they're at Brando's funeral.

Sasha tells TJ she's grateful that he and Brando had a friendship. Willow offers her condolences to Sasha, who's happy for Willow. The two are grateful for their friendship.

Willow tells TJ that Nina thinks they're having an affair. TJ questions Nina about her claims of something between him and Willow. Nina warns him that he doesn't want Michael as an enemy, no matter the situation between TJ and Willow.

Sonny tells Michael it's not too late to make things right between them, whatever it takes.

Josslyn stops by Dex's to question why he's not in the hospital. He thanks her for rescuing him. Josslyn wants him to make sure Sonny doesn't do this to anyone again. She thinks someone has to take Sonny down, but Dex disagrees. Josslyn tells him to quit before he gets in deeper, but he doesn't want out. Josslyn says she hopes he sees the man Sonny really is before it's too late.

Victor reminds Nikolas he's supposed to divorce Ava and is still not happy with Nikolas’ confession. The two go over the events. (For anyone not watching then, Nikolas slept with Esme, Ava was there when she went over the parapet, and they all believe Esme's dead.)

Nikolas defends his love for Ava and says Victor doesn't understand since he's never loved anyone. Both are surprised when Ava shows up. Ava tells them about Oz being the latest victim and asks to have her things sent to Nina's.

Portia heads to the station and Jordan says she has no leads. She tells Jordan and Curtis that three of the victims have Trina in common. Jordan wonders what Brando's connection was to Trina, then realizes the connection is Josslyn, who was also in the alley.

Esme lets herself into Wyndemere where Nikolas catches her breaking into the safe.

Dante heads over to Dex's to talk about what happened with Sonny.



