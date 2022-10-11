Tristan Rogers

On today’s, General Hospital recap: Dante wants answers from Dex and asks if Sonny gave him the bruises. He says it's his duty to follow up, but Dex has no comment on the accusation. Dex claims Sonny didn't do anything and his source is a liar.

Sonny says he just wants to make things right between them, but Michael says it's too late. Sonny wants them to come to an understanding and end this so they can be a family again. Michael says Sonny can't erase everything he's done and isn't putting his family first anymore.

Sonny says he had no idea he would lose his memory, but Michael says it's about what Sonny hasn't done since his return. Sonny invokes Wiley's name and questions how Michael would feel if he was treated the same way. Sonny tearfully names everyone they've lost and Michael seems to soften, but Nina walks up. Michael says Sonny is capable of anything and turns to go. Sonny yells at him not to turn his back on him.

Dante returns and breaks things up. Dante tells Michael that Dex said Michael lied about everything and his vendetta with Sonny has gotten out of hand. Dante says it's destructive and to let it go.

Dante gets the call about the attack on Oz and heads out. Nina is worried and Sonny tells her she'll have to have the bodyguard for a little bit longer. Nina can't believe Michael would lie to police about Sonny.

Michael heads over to Dex's to talk about protecting Sonny. He praises Dex, saying they have Sonny where they want him.

Trina tells Ava that Rory asked her to go out of town with him and isn't sure how she feels about an overnight trip. Ava understands Trina's worries and fears, but tells her not to let Esme win. Trina believes Rory wouldn't hurt her, but still worries. Ava reassures her and Trina decides she'll go on the trip with Rory.

Esme tries to make a run for it, but Nikolas grabs her. Esme accuses him of helping Ava and leaving her for dead in the cold water. Nikolas swears he searched for her, but she should have stayed out of the country. He says she's wanted for attempted murder in Oz's drugging and wonders if she came back and finished him off. Esme denies everything, but Nikolas says he's not believing her anymore.

Nikolas mentions everyone who's been stabbed and says it's a pretty big coincidence that three of them happen to be people who she thinks wronged her. Nikolas believes she came back for revenge and Esme says it would mean that he's next.

Anna updates Robert on her case against Victor. She wants a warrant for Victor's bodyguard Johan. She just wants him detained and Robert insists on getting the full story, which she can't tell him. Deputy Mayor Eileen interrupts.

After Anna leaves, Eileen questions Robert on why Anna was there. She's unhappy about Anna pulling Robert and the PCPD into WSB business. She says she knows Robert and Anna were working together on Luke's death and she intends to stop them. She says she'll hold him accountable. (Bitch please, don't be threatening MY man.) (I don't know my American politics that well, but is Deputy Mayor higher up than District Attorney?) Robert leaves a voicemail message for Anna to abort her plan.

Victor tells Johan to keep an eye on Ava and continues to have Esme's electronic footprint show that she's in St Tropez. Lucy shows up in tears saying she couldn't take flowers to Brando's service, so Victor tells Johan to deliver them.

Valentin summons Nina to ask her to let him into Victor's room. Valentin wants her help for Charlotte's safety so Nina agrees. Valentin wants to put a bug in one of the hotel rooms and have Victor move into it.

Nina calls Victor and tells him they need to move him into another suite. Victor and Lucy move to the new suite and share a glass of the complimentary wine. Anna and Valentin listen in on Victor and Lucy's conversation. Victor questions why Lucy is suddenly so upset and she says Brando's death brought up thoughts on her own future. Lucy wonders how Victor keeps things organized and planned. Eileen calls Victor to tell him that there is a problem.

Nikolas threatens to call the police on Esme, but she says he won't do that to "them." When he pushes, she says her and their baby, and shows him her baby bump. (I knew it was coming, I was expecting it, and I still laughed like a loon when she pulled back the cape to show off the baby bump. Which of course is bigger than Willow's nonexistent bump even though Esme's at least 4 weeks behind Willow. Ah, gotta love soap pregnancies.)

