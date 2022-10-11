WATCH: Jeopardy!'s Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik Talk Alex Trebek's Legacy (VIDEO)

Jeopardy! hosts Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik sat down for their first joint interview with Good Morning America. The pair discussed what it means to be standard bearers for Alex Trebek's legacy.

Jennings said:

For me, it was almost impossible, because you're saying these phrases that you've heard Alex say on TV for decades, you know? 'How much would you like to wager?' or 'Let's take a look at the categories.' And to this day I still hear Alex echoing in my head every time I say them. I think it's nice. It's very comforting, 'cause you know Alex got this right every day.

Bialik chimed in:

There's no imitating or kind of competing, even in your head, for a timbre or a tone or a pacing. I feel like Alex's presence is here, and it is. It's in the words we heard him say for so many decades. But I think also wanting to more imitate the feeling that he created on the stage for the contestants and for the audience and I think that's more what I think about. I'm mainly imitating Ken Jennings.

Jennings added:

One of the nice things about having two hosts is the focus is a little less on who is the iconic host of 'Jeopardy!' And it's really more about 'Jeopardy!' as a game. Some nights it's gonna be me. Some nights it's gonna be Mayim. But it's always 'Jeopardy!'

Peep the interview below.