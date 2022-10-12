Steven Bergman Photography

Amber Tamblyn, who rose to fame as General Hospital's Emily Bowen Quartermaine, will appear on Inside Amy Schumer. Season 5 of the hit show will premiere on Paramount+ on October 20. Elsewhere, fellow GH grad Alicia Leigh Willis (ex-Courtney) will headline a FOX Nation holiday movie.

All My Children

Justin Bruening (ex-Jamie) stars opposite Sarah Drew in the holiday movie Reindeer Games Homecoming, premiering November 12 at 8 PM EST on Lifetime, part of the network's "It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” event

As The World Turns

Ming-Na Wen (ex-Lien) will lend her voice to the HBO Max adult animated series Velma, premiering in 2023

Zach Roerig (ex-Casey) stars as a chef dealing with an incoming rival during the holidays in the holiday flick Serving Up the Holidays, premiering December 1 at 8 PM EST on Lifetime, part of the network's "It's a Wonderful Lifetime" event

The Bold and the Beautiful

Mario Lopez (ex-Christian) stars as ex-Broadway actor Billy Holiday in the holiday flick Steppin' Into the Holiday, premiering November 25 at 8 PM EST on Lifetime, part of the network's "It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” event

Diamond White (Paris)'s upcoming animated series' Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur has already been renewed for Season 2 on Disney Channel ahead of its Season 1 premiere February 10 on Disney+; listen to White signing the Raphael Saadiq-helmed theme song below

Days of Our Lives

Camila Banus (Gabi) and Mark Hapka (ex-Nathan) star as chefs in the holiday movie Sweet Navidad, premiering on Lifetime November 17 at 8 PM EST, part of the network's "It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” event

General Hospital

Amber Tamblyn (ex-Emily) will guest star on Season 5 of the sketch show Inside Amy Schumer, debuting on Paramount+ October 20; check out the trailer below

Dominic Zamprogna (Dante) will guest star on the October 16 episode of NCIS: Los Angeles, "Of Value," airing on CBS at 10:30 PM EST

Alicia Leigh Willis (ex-Courtney) will star as a widowed single mom in FOX Nation's original holiday movie Christmas at the Greenbrier, premiering November 24

John Stamos (ex-Blackie) will star in an Amazon Freevee 30-minute scripted pilot based on Jessica Simpson's memoir Open Book

One Life to Live

Melissa Fumero (ex-Adriana) will lend her voice to the HBO Max adult animated series Velma, premiering in 2023

Joe Lando (ex-Jake) stars opposite Jane Seymour in the holiday film A Christmas Spark, premiering November 27 at 8 PM EST on Lifetime, part of the network's "It's a Wonderful Lifetime" event

Brittany Underwood (ex-Langston) directs the holiday movie Sweet Navidad, premiering on Lifetime November 17 at 8 PM EST, part of the network's "It's a Wonderful Lifetime" event, which also features Camila Banus (ex-Lola) and David Fumero (ex-Cristian)

Port Charles