Paulina's office: Paulina hands Chanel the file on her past. She gets upset when Paulina tells her she's being blackmailed. She assures Chanel she's more worried about her than the campaign. As Paulina tells Chanel she has it under control, Sloan walks in.

Sloan says she's there for a decision, but Paulina points out that her 24 hours isn't up yet. Chanel digs into Sloan for working for an unnamed client who gets money by extorting people. Paulina tells Sloan she's dealt with worse and advises Sloan she's delegated the task to Stephanie. Sloan heads out.

Chanel says she can handle her own problems and not to drop out of the campaign. Paulina tells her not to give Sloan any money. She trusts Stephanie and Chad, a DiMera who knows how to neutralize a threat.

Stephanie's: Alex questions Stephanie and Chad's relationship, despite her brushing him off for the same reason. He assumes they slept together after seeing them at Julie's Place the night before. Stephanie tells Alex that Chad left and came back in the morning for work. Chad calls him a jackass.

Alex admits he could have been wrong, but explains how it looks to him when she turned down a simple business lunch. Alex tells her that he stopped by to extend best wishes and warmest regards to her about Kayla. He realizes that Stephanie isn't into him, apologizes for being pushy, and leaves. Chad wonders how Stephanie really feels about Alex.

As Chad and Stephanie get down to work, Sloan comes a-knockin'. She gives Stephanie a settlement offer. Stephanie says they need time to get the funds in order and sends Sloan on her way.

DiMera Enterprises: Stefan recovers from his flash of memory. He snarks at Gabi and Li that he and EJ will be cleaning house and taking out the trash. EJ heads out to get the vote settled and Stefan orders Gabi to clean out her desk.

Li threatens EJ that if he's booted out, he will make Stefan flip on him so fast it will make his head spin. Li admits that he's the one who kept Stefan on ice and Kristen only found out when she brought Jake to Dr. Rolf. Li tells EJ that he had Stefan hate Gabi and he can have it undone. Li says the company is his life and will give up Gabi to keep his position.

Gabi tries to get through to Stefan again and demands he tells her the truth. Stefan admits he remembered something. He calls her a conniving snake because he knows what she did to Julie's heart. Gabi tells Stefan that Dr. Rolf changed his emotional makeup and wants to know where to find him. Stefan refuses to tell her and points that she's engaged. Gabi puts her hand on Stefan's heart and says he can't deny her.

Horton Square: Wendy is unsuccessful at hacking into Li's work email. Johnny catches her in a moment of frustration during a sweaty run. She explains her family dynamic and says she wants in at DiMera. Johnny says it's a toxic environment to work in. Their talk turns to theories about the connections between EJ, Li, Stefan, Gabi, and Dr. Rolf.

Endings:

-Li tells Gabi that his father won't let him get tossed out of DiMera, but he can't protect her. Li explains it's a temporary setback and they'll be back on top soon. Gabi's devastated about her future and feels like she lost everything.

-EJ and Stefan celebrate their coup at the mansion. EJ tells him that Wei refused to oust Li and has doubts about Stefan. EJ will be CEO and Li will be his second. Stefan feels left out, but EJ assures him it's a temporary setback and they'll be back on top soon

-After some back and forth, Wendy and Johnny decide to team up to get to the truth.

