Avery Pohl

On today’s General Hospital recap: Nikolas doesn't believe Esme until she pulls up her top and shows him her belly. Nikolas denies paternity, but Esme says there was no one else. He wants a paternity test and she says she's willing to take one.

Nikolas tells her the police will charge her for the attempt on Oz's life and the sex tape, and she'll get prison time. Esme disagrees, saying Nikolas will make sure she doesn't spend any time in jail. Esme wants Nikolas to find the best defense attorney to get her out of the charges or she'll talk to Ava. Nikolas doesn't feel Ava needs to know anything, but Esme says Ava will never forgive him when she finds out about the baby.

Lucy eavesdrops on Victor's phone conversation with Eileen, while Anna and Valentin listen in to his side of the conversation. Eileen tells Victor that Robert and Anna are still investigating Luke's death.

Johan returns and stops Lucy from leaving until he's checked the room for bugs. She's released when all is clear and heads over to update Anna and Valentin. Lucy tells them that Victor was on the phone with Eileen. Anna says Lucy needs to back off now because it's getting too dangerous.

Cameron reminds Josslyn that they haven't had sex since their first time at the cabin. Cameron wonders if he did something wrong, but Josslyn says Esme ruined it. Cameron understands and says there is no rush.

Michael commends Dex for continuing to let Sonny believe that Dex is on his side. Dex says he's used to taking risks and believes he's doing the right thing. He wonders if Michael is willing to risk his relationship with his siblings. Michael feels Sonny needs to be neutralized and is ready to handle the fallout, though he doesn't like it. Dex says Josslyn is trying to protect him from Sonny.

Josslyn tells Michael she saw Dex, but Michael tells her that Dex denied everything to Dante. Josslyn leaves in a hurry. Michael assumes Cameron knows about Dex and complains he told Josslyn to let things be. Cameron is not happy to hear that Josslyn is trying to protect Dex and Michael tells him to keep Josslyn away from him.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Recap: Robert Thwarts Anna's Plans to Nail Victor

Josslyn is angry with Dex for not turning on Sonny after all she did to help him get away. She doesn't get why Dex is supporting Sonny after all he's done. Dex thinks it's an opportunity because he hasn't had the same advantages as Josslyn has. Josslyn says Sonny will turn on him again and she won't be there to save him.

Ava tells Sonny about Oz's death. Sonny wonders about Brando's connection with Trina. Sonny tells Ava that Michael stabbed him in the back by telling Dante about Dex. Sonny says Dex denied it, but he's still upset about losing Michael. Ava tells him to stop trying to get Michael back into the fold. Sonny explains how Michael's upset over Nina. Ava tells him that Michael is an adult and should suck it up. Sonny worries about Michael focusing on revenge. Sonny tells Ava that Trina will have his protection until the hooker is caught.

Ava mentions that she'll be moving back into Wyndemere soon and Sonny is not happy about her going back to Nikolas. Ava pleads Nikolas' case and advocates again for Dex. Sonny summons Dex to his office to discuss his future.

In Jacksonville, Carly's ready to confront the guild to save the cemetery and immediately has a confrontation with Peyton. Carly gives her speech to the board and is told the results will be on their website. Drew gives her a tongue bath like the good lap dog that he is.

Victor finds the bedroom phone off the hook and notices Lucy's lipstick on the handle.

Nikolas tells Esme to stay out of sight and no one can know she's at Wyndemere. Nikolas puts her in a wing of the castle used for storage so the staff won't find her, and then locks her in.



Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital recap!