WATCH: Adrienne Bailon-Houghton Explains Surrogacy Secret to Sherri Shepherd (VIDEO)

The Real alum Adrienne Bailon Houghton recently welcomed her first child with husband Israel Houghton. Their baby boy, Ever James, was born via surrogacy. Appearing on Sherri, the pair discussed why they kept quiet about their surrogate pregnancy until their child was born.

Bailon-Houghton shared:

Because I was always so real on The Real … for me it was really for my mental health. I felt like I had already gone through so much. We had already gone through so much. I didn’t want anyone’s opinion. And I felt like if I could hold my peace in this sacred moment, that would be beautiful. And that hopefully I could share my story and bring someone hope, at some point but it had to be when I had hope. I couldn’t give where I didn’t have it. And it was hard.

She added:

But it was our thing, and that made it even that much more special.

Watch a clip of the interview below.