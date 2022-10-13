Josh Taylor, Lauren Koslow

University Hospital: Sarah runs into Rex and they talk about Kate's illness. Sarah offers her help, but there's nothing they can do. Rex wishes her nothing but happiness and the two share a warm moment.

Kristen's apartment: Dr. Rolf tells Kristen the police are searching his lab. Kristen tells him at least the orchid's safe. She wonders what Dr. Rolf is hiding, but he's worried about the disruption of his life's work.

He asks Kristen if she going to hold the orchid until the women die. Kristen claims it adds a touch of drama, but Dr. Rolf points out she would have destroyed it if she wanted them to die. He wants to know what her endgame is.

When Kristen asks if Dr. Rolf ever questioned Stefano's motives, Dr. Rolf admits they had spirited debates, but always trusted him. He doesn't think Stefano would approve of Kristen keeping his precious Marlena in harm's way. Kristen strikes back and warns Dr. Rolf to know his place.

Kristen tells Dr. Rolf that Marlena refused to help her at Rachel's custody hearing. Dr. Rolf sees right through Kristen and knows her endgame is Brady, who's now involved with Chloe. Dr. Rolf says that Orpheus is solely responsible for poisoning the women, but Kristen will be a party to their deaths if she doesn't pony up the orchid.

Marlena's hospital room: John's trying to keep Marlena comfortable while she rests. Belle and Eric ask John about the orchid. He tells them Dr. Rolf insists he doesn't have it. Shawn informs John the orchid wasn't found in Dr. Rolf's lab, just as Marlena wakes up. Eric forms a prayer circle to heal Marlena and the others. After, Marlena insists that Eric check on Roman. Sami calls Marlena, who tries to reunite her with Belle.

When alone, Marlena admits to John how awful she feels. He tells her to let him take care of her. Sarah comes in with a plant and says they were sent to Marlena. They're both surprised to see an orchid.

Kate's bedroom: Roman asks for Rex's advice on Kate's fever. Rex advises him to keep her comfortable. Kate wakes up and asks about the orchid. Roman tells her they're still looking for it.

Roman pulls out a ring and proposes, but Kate turns him down because there's no cure for her. Roman says he wants her forever, no matter how long that may be. He asks her to say yes and she finally does. Lucas makes a call from Statesville.

Roman tells Kate he wants to marry her today, but they'll need a witness. Just then, Rex and Eric enter.

Salem Inn: Chloe and Brady are in bed discussing Chloe's decision to break up with him to protect his relationship with Rachel. Brady tells her not to give Kristen what she wants. Chloe worries that Rachel will never end up liking her.

Endings:

-Eric marries Roman and Kate, complete with lots of flashbacks.

-John gives Marlena the card and she reads it aloud. It's an orchid, but not the right one, which was sent by Orpheus. The note taunts Marlena about her impending death.

-Brady comes to Kristen to talk about Rachel. Kristen says she might be the one who can save Marlena, Kate, and Kayla.

