Daytime Execs Dish Positivity and New Energy in Freshman Talk Shows

The talk shows premiering in fall 2022 are a special bunch. For one, all three are hosted by Black stars: Jennifer Hudson, Sherri Shepherd, and Karamo Brown. Moreover, as execs told The Washington Post, The Jennifer Hudson Show, Sherri, and Karamo are injecting the daytime landscape with a dose of joy.

Sherri EP Jawn Murray noticed the changed vibe at this past summer's Promax Station Summit in Las Vegas. At this event, the new talk shows were announced to industry insiders. Murray mused:

Three shows of color all launching at the same time, in this time. There is something special about the energy around all of that.

Threads of positivity run throughout all the programs. Brown and his team aim to solve guests' problems and help them improve their lives. Murray noted that Shepherd wants audiences to feel better after watching her show.

Meanwhile, The Jennifer Hudson Show EP Andy Lassner stated that this program communicates Hudson's "story of authenticity and perseverance." He explained:

At the core, our show is centered on Jennifer using her own light to shine it on others and their accomplishments while also making us feel real emotions.

Alexandra Jewett, EVP of programming at Debmar-Mercury, which produces Sherri, noted that there is new joy in daytime after years of anxiety and isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And the genre has responded to audiences' needs. Jewett said: