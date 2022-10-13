DC

On episode #1064 of the Daytime Confidential podcast, Luke Kerr, Joshua Baldwin and Melodie Aikels count down their Top 5 Soap Divas (Present).

RELATED: Daytime Confidential Podcast Episode #1060: Top 5 Soap Divas (Past)

Share your Top 5 Soap Divas (Present) in the comments below!

All this and more on the latest Daytime Confidential podcast!

Twitter: @DCConfidential, Luke_Kerr, Mike Jubinville, JillianBowe, Josh Baldwin and Melodie Aikels.

Facebook: Daytime Confidential

Subscribe to Daytime Confidential on iTunes, Google Play, and Spotify.