Steven Bergman Photography

Starting October 19, Emma Samms will be reprising the role of Holly Sutton to General Hospital. Samms has been dealing with long COVID-19 for the past few years. She shared details about what it felt like to come back to GH with People.

Her battle with COVID-19 and its aftereffects has changed the way she thinks. The British beauty said:

I'm so cautious now. If I look at a distance to walk, I think, 'How unwell will I feel if I walk?' I'm always clocking, 'Where's the nearest hospital?' My inclination is to lie still in a quiet, dark room. That's the only safe place health-wise for me. And I am so not alone.

In September, for the first time since the pandemic started, Samms checked back in to GH for a month-long stint. She recalled:

I had massive trepidation. But I feel really lucky that people are willing to accommodate me in order for me to work. I feel desperately sorry for people who don't have bosses who are as sympathetic.

So Samms doesn't have to walk so far, EP Frank Valentini lent her his parking spot, which is located closer to the studio. Samms also isn't filming every single day.

After wrapping her GH run, Samms will head back to London, where she lives with husband Simon McCoy. She plans to use her down time to rest, saying: