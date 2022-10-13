General Hospital's Lucy (Lynn Herring) is currently caught up in some major schemes. As she works to help bring down Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) from the inside, Lucy finds herself enjoying herself more than she expected. Herring talked about Lucy's latest shenanigans to Soap Opera Digest.

This type of scenario feels true to her character, Herring said:

Yeah! I think it’s from all the years of trying to be good and run Deception and make people believe she’s socially acceptable. It’s almost like there’s a volcano that’s been dormant, and they gave her only a little lava and off Lucy goes! I think Lucy is always wanting to live on adrenaline and Deception gave her legitimacy and a business purpose, but in her personal life, Martin [Michael E. Knight] kind of stoked a lot of that wild side again and got her feeling very desirable and interesting.

She added:

I think the germination of her involvement with Victor was, ‘I want to help Martin,’ but that opened up the part about, ‘Wait a minute. I still have a lot of strengths here and I’m smart and I haven’t been using all my skills,’ which then turns to Lucy’s ego about using her wiles. It’s a two-edged sword because she feels like a strong, empowered woman, but then on the other side, she’s using her sexuality and her wiles, which isn’t always politically correct.

Does Lucy feel like she and Victor are evenly matched? Herring noted: