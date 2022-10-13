The Bold and The Beautiful's John McCook to Stop by Bold Live on October 14

The Bold and the Beautiful star John McCook (Eric Forrester) is headed to Bold Live this week. The Emmy winner will chat it up with B&B supervising producer Casey Kasprzyk on the YouTube interview series.

Submit your questions for the actor in the chat on YouTube or send a pre-taped video question to boldlive@bbmail.tv. And don't forget to tune in here on Friday, October 14 at 7 PM EST to watch the discussion go down.