Skip to main content

The Bold and The Beautiful's John McCook to Stop by Bold Live on October 14

John McCook

The Bold and the Beautiful star John McCook (Eric Forrester) is headed to Bold Live this week. The Emmy winner will chat it up with B&B supervising producer Casey Kasprzyk on the YouTube interview series. 

Submit your questions for the actor in the chat on YouTube or send a pre-taped video question to boldlive@bbmail.tv. And don't forget to tune in here on Friday, October 14 at 7 PM EST to watch the discussion go down.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

John McCook, The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful

John McCook Brings Some Forrester Magic to Tomorrow's Bold Live

By Carly SilverComment
Kimberlin Brown, Aaron D. Spears, Naomi Matsuda, Ted King, The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Daytime Emmy Nominees to Feature on Bold Live May 13

By Carly SilverComment
Annika Noelle, The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B's Annika Noelle to Appear on Bold Live September 16

By Carly SilverComment
John McCook Laurette McCook
The Bold and the Beautiful

WATCH: John McCook and Wife Laurette Reveal Origin of Character's B&B Nickname (VIDEO)

By Carly SilverComment