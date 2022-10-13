Skip to main content

WATCH: Kathie Lee Gifford on Kelly Ripa's Memoir: "I'm Not Going to Read The Book" (VIDEO)

Rosanna Scotto, Kathie Lee Gifford

Kelly Ripa's memoir Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories featured insights into the host's relationship with Regis Philbin. But does another former Philbin co-host, ex-Live with Regis and Kathie Lee presenter Kathie Lee Gifford, plan to read Ripa's tome? 

Appearing on Good Day New York with Rosanna Scotto on Fox 5, Gifford said:

I was very sorry to see the headlines. You know, you never know what’s true and what’s not true. I was in Israel and I saw that and I went, ‘I hope this isn’t true. I just hope it isn’t.’ ‘Cause what’s the point? You know, I don’t get it. I don’t get it. I'm not going to read the book. I haven't read it. I don't even know if it's out yet. 

She continued:

I just know what Regis was to me, Rosanna. He was, for 15 years, the best partner a person could ever, ever have professionally, but he was my friend. We were dear friends and after I left the show, for the next 20 years, we became better friends, dearer friends. I saw him two weeks before he died.

Gifford noted:

In all the years I knew him, I never saw him unkind to anyone. I never did. If he liked you, he teased you.

Check out Gifford's full response below.

