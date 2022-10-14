Skip to main content

Former The Real Host Adrienne Bailon-Houghton Inks Talent and Development Deal With NBCUniversal

The Real'Adrienne Bailon-Houghton has closed a deal with NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. The former talk show host's talent and development deal includes unscripted work via the network and its streaming service, Peacock, and will see the new mom as the host and producer, Deadline is reporting. 

Bailon-Houghton told the trade site in a statement:

I’ve had some incredible opportunities throughout my career, and many of my favorite moments have come from stepping into a hosting role. From co-hosting The Real to whatever the future holds, these are the opportunities that I thrive for. I’m thrilled to have the support of the incredible team at NBCU as I continue to grow in my career and couldn’t be more excited for what’s to come.

RELATED: WATCH: Adrienne Bailon-Houghton Explains Surrogacy Secret to Sherri Shepherd (VIDEO)

Tomii Crump, Head of Unscripted Casting and Talent, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming said about the deal:

We’ve long admired Adrienne’s talents and been so impressed with how she has been able to connect and relate with her audience. Head of Unscripted Casting and Talent, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. We’re looking forward to aligning her with projects where she can really thrive and show all that she has to offer.

