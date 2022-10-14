Sonja Flemming/CBS

Mishael Morgan (Amanda, The Young and the Restless) is reflecting on deciding to go on recurring at the CBS soap. The Daytime Emmy winner opened up about her major career move to Soap Opera Digest's Dishing with Digest podcast.

She explained:

But then when they asked me if I was going to sign back on for three years, it was just a moment of like—and just to be clear, when I came back, they really stepped it up and just kind of showed me my worth financially, in storytelling, in everything, and that’s why it was so hard for me to go and have these meetings.

Morgan continued:

But I met with everybody and I just told them that this time around, it’s not anything other than the fact that I think this is just the right time for me to kind of move on. Just in light of the pandemic and being away from my family—literally, feeling trapped in L.A.; all of my family was in Toronto and just crossing the border was a nightmare—and just kind of having that experience and kind of really reevaluating what I felt was important for me at this time in my life. And I just felt like I wanted to tell more cutting-edge stories, just in light of Black Lives Matter, and just see what else is out there that I can be connected to. 'Cause I love Y&R and I love the soaps, but there’s so much going on right now. There’s so much on all different platforms that I just wanted to have this opportunity to go out there and see if there’s another story that I can tell or that I can be an impactful part of.

The actress added that she wanted to give her children time to reconnect with their family in Toronto, as well, especially in light of her brother-in-law and his family dying in a house fire this past March. She also emphasized how much she appreciated how Y&R has given her a sense of security and the chance to make this move.

