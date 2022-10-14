Eileen Davidson and Trevor St. John

Victoria: The Newman heiress (Amelia Heinle) tells Nate (Sean Dominic) they have to plan to gain a foothold in Chancellor-Winters. Meanwhile, Victoria has her eyes on someone else: Sally (Courtney Hope). Watch for Victoria to go after her.

Jack: Old Smilin' (Peter Bergman) grills Tucker (Trevor St. John) about his past in L.A. with Diane (Susan Walters).

Nick/Sally: The scheming redhead makes a choice regarding Adam (Mark Grossman). Meanwhile, Sharon (Sharon Case) decides to butt into Nick's (Joshua Morrow) personal life and give some advice. Look for Summer (Allison Lanier) to issue a warning to her formal rival. Later, the Newman playboy chats with Sally about her feelings for his brother Adam. Nick wants to know if Sally's still hung up on him or not.

Nikki/Ashley/Phyllis: The women (Melody Thomas Scott, Michelle Stafford, and Eileen Davidson) meet to discuss what they've discovered regarding Tucker's connection to Diane. Both Nikki and Phyllis push Ash to play on Tucker's feelings for her so they can get info. Will Ashley be able to complete her task? Look for Nikki to put pressure on Tucker and Phyllis to divulge a secret to Lauren (Tracey Bregman).

Adam/Chelsea: The Newman black sheep and his ex (Melissa Claire Egan) come together and put their estrangement on the back burner for Connor. Later, Chelsea winds up having a setback in her path to growth.

Nikki: The socialite grills Tucker.

Billy: The Abbott screw-up (Jason Thompson) oversteps.

Devon/Lily: The two (Bryton James and Christel Khalil) try to fix things over at Chancellor-Winters.

Diane: Ms. Jenkins tries to test the waters with Jack once again. Diane asks him if he is dubious of her relationship with Tucker due to Phyllis. Jack checks Diane when she tries to throw Phyllis under the bus, rattles off the lies she spewed, and says he doesn't believe a word that comes out of her mouth and regrets he did before.

Jack lets Diane know he doesn't believe the story she spun about her time in Los Angeles. Later, Diane bumps into Phyllis, who clues her on Talia running another story about Diane. Watch for Diane to "confess" to Jack while she also covers herself.

Mariah/Tessa: The two (Camryn Grimes and Cait Fairbanks) speak with Christine (Lauralee Bell), who clues them in on meeting a pregnant woman who wants to give the couple her baby. Before she does that, however, she wants to meet Teriah. The newlyweds are excited about the possible addition to their home, but Mariah is skeptical it will happen at all. Look for Sharon to help the couple during this time.

Jill: Ms. Foster Abbott (Jess Walton) comes back to Genoa City with a mess on her hands.