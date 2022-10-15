Skip to main content

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Carter Enlists Shauna to Investigate Quinn

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of October 17-21, 2022
Lawrence Saint-Victor

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: 

Paris (Diamond White) has juicy gossip for Thomas (Matthew Atkinson).

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is devastated.

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) contacts Shauna (Denise Richards) for information about Quinn.

Thomas and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) have big news.

Hope’s (Annika Noelle) past becomes a very present issue.

Bill (Don Diamont) confronts Deacon (Sean Kanan) about Brooke.

Carter and Katie (Heather Tom) lock lips.

Brooke enlists Hope and Liam (Scott Clifton) to investigate the call to CPS.

Eric (John McCook) has words with Donna (Jennifer Gareis) and Paris.

Justin (Aaron D. Spears) returns with a proposition for Forrester Creations.

Brooke takes Liam into her confidence.

A marriage proposal comes out of nowhere.

