Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of October 17-21, 2022

Kyle Lowder

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers:

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and Rafe (Galen Gering) go at it over Eric (Greg Vaughan).

Tripp (Lucas Adams) lays Johnny (Carson Boatman) out.

Stefan (Brandon Barash) serves Gabi (Camila Banus) with divorce papers.

Johnny gets caught searching through EJ’s (Dan Feuerriegel) things.

Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) is stunned when Brady (Eric Martsolf) ends their relationship.

Gabi wants to know what Dr. Rolf (Richard Wharton) did to Stefan.

Tripp has strong words for EJ.

Jack (Matthew Ashford) does Gwen (Emily O’Brien) a solid.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoilers: Tripp and Joey Return to Be at Kayla’s Bedside

Gabi and Wendy (Victoria Grace) reconnect.

Brady has disturbing news for Marlena (Deidre Hall) and John (Drake Hogestyn).

Nicole and Eric go down a very familiar road.

Tripp and Joey (Tanner Stine) vie for Wendy’s affections.

Chad (Billy Flynn) pays a dying Kate (Lauren Koslow) a visit.

Rex’s (Kyle Lowder) serum improves Marlena’s condition.

Ava (Tamara Braun) enlists Gwen in her plans for revenge.

Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) and Xander (Paul Telfer) do the unexpected.

Rafe feeds Gabi some helpful facts.

Leo (Greg Rikaart) receives a lucrative proposition.

Eric has problems at work.

Kayla’s (Mary Beth Evans) heart stops after receiving Rex’s serum.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives.