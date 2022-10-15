General Hospital Spoilers for the week of October 17-21, 2022

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers:

Robert (Tristan Rogers) is stunned to learn Holly (Emma Samms) is alive.

Trina (Tabyana Ali) fields questions from Victor (Charles Shaughnessy).

Curtis (Donnell Turner) rethinks his stance.

Cody (Josh Kelly) and Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) stumble upon something disturbing.

Carly (Laura Wright) is stunned.

Lucy (Lynn Herring) is stunned to realize that Victor is on to her partnership with Anna (Finola Hughes).

Brook Lynn’s (Amanda Setton) past rears its head.

Ava (Maura West) receives words of wisdom from Scotty (Kin Shriner).

Felicia (Kristina Wagner) and Mac (John J. York) have a chat with Scotty.

Anna leans on Robert and Mac.

Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) and Maxie (Kirsten Storms) fret.

Britt shares personal information with Cody.

Michael (Chad Duell) and Ned (Wally Kurth) are at an impasse.

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) and Kristina (Lexi Ainsworth) try to find common ground.

Esme (Avery Pohl) stands up for herself.

Jordan (Tanisha Harper) and Anna plot their next move.

Trina gets a call from Spencer (Nicholas Chavez).

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital spoilers!