Skip to main content

General Hospital Spoilers: Trina Finds Herself The Target of Victor’s Interrogation

General Hospital Spoilers for the week of October 17-21, 2022
Tabyana Ali

Tabyana Ali

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers:

Robert (Tristan Rogers) is stunned to learn Holly (Emma Samms) is alive.

Trina (Tabyana Ali) fields questions from Victor (Charles Shaughnessy).

Curtis (Donnell Turner) rethinks his stance.

Cody (Josh Kelly) and Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) stumble upon something disturbing.

Carly (Laura Wright) is stunned.

Lucy (Lynn Herring) is stunned to realize that Victor is on to her partnership with Anna (Finola Hughes).

Previous General Hospital (GH) Spoilers: Nikolas Discovers Esme is Alive When He Finds Her at Wyndemere 

Brook Lynn’s (Amanda Setton) past rears its head.

Ava (Maura West) receives words of wisdom from Scotty (Kin Shriner).

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Felicia (Kristina Wagner) and Mac (John J. York) have a chat with Scotty.

Anna leans on Robert and Mac.

Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) and Maxie (Kirsten Storms) fret.

Britt shares personal information with Cody.

Michael (Chad Duell) and Ned (Wally Kurth) are at an impasse.

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) and Kristina (Lexi Ainsworth) try to find common ground.

Esme (Avery Pohl) stands up for herself.

Jordan (Tanisha Harper) and Anna plot their next move.

Trina gets a call from Spencer (Nicholas Chavez). 

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital spoilers!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Trina Robinson, General Hospital
General Hospital

GH Spoilers: Trina Knocks Spencer Down Before He Can Open Himself Up

By Joshua BaldwinComment
Victor Cassadine, General Hospital
General Hospital

GH Spoilers: Victor Gets a Clue That Nikolas is Keeping Secrets

By Joshua BaldwinComment
Lucy Coe, General Hospital
General Hospital

GH Spoilers: Lucy Pushes Martin to Come Clean With Valentin

By Joshua BaldwinComment
Nikolas Cassadine, General Hospital
General Hospital

GH Spoilers: A Drunken Nikolas Provides Esme an Opportunity For Seduction

By Joshua BaldwinComment