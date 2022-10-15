Charles Shaughnessy

On today’s General Hospital recap: Dante runs into Cody and he asks about Mac, but he gets called away before Cody can tell him about the paternity issue.

Maxie wants Britt's opinion on Cody, but Britt says he's ghosted her. Maxie tells Britt about Cody possibly being Mac's son, which is why he's been distracted. Britt understands why it would be hard for Cody to deal with everything.

Spinelli apologizes to Sam for dropping his woes about Cody's blackmail on her. Sam tells him that he can't tell anyone else about the algorithm. Sam thinks she should question Cody and find out what he wants.

Sam confronts Cody and chastises him about blackmailing Spinelli. Cody swears he only did it to get the date with Britt and promises to leave Spinelli alone from now on. Sam wonders why it was so important for Cody to be set up with Britt. He denies anything nefarious. Sam warns him again to back off from Spinelli.

Dante runs into Britt, who asks about Cody. She wonders why Dante is being cold to her. He reminds her of her shady past and tells her that Cody is a good guy. He wants her to stop jerking him around. Britt finds Cody.

Spinelli and Maxie discuss their kids and his lack of love life. She worries that he's not getting out there and using his own algorithm.

Bobbie heads to Jacksonville to help Carly in her fight with the guild. The two talk about Virginia's role in Carly's life and how grateful they are to find each other. The two discuss the terribleness of Peyton and the wonderfulness that is Drew.

Peyton finds Carly and tells her that she failed, and Virginia will need to be moved. (Well, it's a good thing we sat through this nonsensical non-story for weeks only to have it end where it began.)

Johan feels Victor should do something about Lucy since she was eavesdropping on his phone conversation. Victor puts him in his place and says he'll deal with Lucy.

Anna checks in with Lucy, who tells her that she knows how to handle Victor. Anna tells Robert about Eileen being Victor's accomplice. Robert is not happy that Anna brought Lucy into the operation. He wonders how Anna plans on using Eileen against Victor.

Robert brings up Valentin. He bad mouths him and says he doesn't trust him to work with them. Anna tells Robert to trust her. In addition, they need all the help they can get to take down Victor.

Anna thinks part of Robert's problem is he doesn't have a love life. He agrees he does have some loneliness. (Dear Holly, now is a good time to come home!!)

Victor drops by Lucy's to give her a necklace. Just then, Martin arrives and he's not amused. Lucy tries to explain that Victor came to her with a business proposition. After Victor leaves, Lucy swears things are not what they seem, but Martin accuses her of making a fool out of him.

Lucy says she's working with Anna in order to get Martin home. Martin tells her Anna called him and told him to come home. Lucy promises Martin that he doesn't have to worry about Victor and she cares for him.

Lucy heads over to Anna's to complain. Victor listens through the bug he put in her necklace.

