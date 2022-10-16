Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of October 17-21, 2022

Victoria Grace

Here is the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

She’s got options: Wendy Shin (Victoria Grace has arrived in Salem and picked up right where she left off in Beyond Salem - with the brothers Johnson vying for her affection. Which Johnson will Wendy choose?

He’s got no choice: It looks like Brady (Eric Martsolf) is going to cave into Kristen’s (Stacy Haiduk) pressure, and give up his relationship with Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) to save Kate (Lauren Koslow), Kayla (Mary Beth Evans), and Marlena (Deidre Hall). How will Chloe react?

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoiler Promo: Brady Turns to Kristen to Bargain for Three Lives

They’re at a crossroads: Poor Rafe (Galen Gering) continues to play second fiddle… even in his own marriage. After he walks up on Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and Eric (Greg Vaughan) in an intimate embrace, will he choose his dignity or his relationship?

They’re running out of time: All signs point to Marlena, Kayla, and Kate heading towards the upper room. This week, Roman (Josh Taylor) begs Kate to hold on while Kayla flatlines. Can these women be saved?

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promo!