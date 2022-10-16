Eric Martsolf

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Death’s Door: John screams whilst throwing an orchid to the ground as Stephanie freaks out. She is furious because she thinks he destroyed the cure that could save everyone. John explains it was from Orpheus and Stephanie understands. They embrace in their desperation.

Kayla is somewhat unconscious when Tripp and Joey arrive, and rush to her bedside. They explain how they would have been around earlier had they known how dire the situation was. Kayla explains how she, Kate, and Marlena have all been poisoned by Orpheus. She says there is no antidote, but Tripp insists on seeing the lab work now! Steve exits and leaves Kayla alone with the boys.

Kayla tells them to be prepared for what may be the inevitable. Tripp apologizes for all the time he wasted being angry with her. She doesn’t want him to think about it and tells them how proud she is of both of them.

Steve comes back into the lobby and Stephanie heads to Kayla’s room. John is furious he didn’t follow Steve’s lead and kill Orpheus when they had the chance. They move onto thinking about all the time they wasted in their lives. They aren’t sure if they will be able to live without their wives. (These two are really getting to me.)

Kayla awakens and says it was her idea to keep the boys in the dark. Just then, Steve enters and now the entire family is together. Kayla wishes they were at home making a big pot of chili or sloppy Joes.

Let’s Make a Deal: Brady thinks Kristen is playing with him when she says she can cure Marlena and company. He knows she loves to play God. Kristen tells him maybe they are closer to a cure than anyone knows. Brady doesn’t believe Kristen, but she reminds him that Dr. Rolf is capable of all kinds of things and she may have moved the cure to another location.

Brady wonders where the orchid is. Kristen says she has the orchid stashed some place safe. To prove she’s not bluffing, Kristen shows him a photo he can compare to the original, and says Dr. Rolf is formulating the serum as they speak. Brady understands the game and asks what she wants in return.

Brady jumps the gun and says he would share custody of Rachel if she gives him the orchid. Kristen wants Brady to break up with Chloe. Hell will freeze over before he breaks up with Chloe and gets back together with her. Kristen says he won’t tell anyone about their deal or she’ll let the women die.

Kristen further explains how Dr. Rolf says the women will need a second dose of the serum - they’re in for the long haul. He very reluctantly agrees to go along with Kristen’s plan.

Budding Romance: Eric is on the phone with Rex. He asks him to call Carrie (squeal!) and Austin to let them know what’s going on. Just then, Jada arrives to say that Dr. Rolf’s lab was searched and there is no evidence of the orchid.

Jada explains that Shawn Douglas is with Rex trying to find a cure that can save all the women. Jada is frustrated with the whole situation because she wanted to help save his mother. Jada realizes she hasn’t heard from Shawn D. since they left Dr. Rolf’s lab and heads out to find see what’s going on.

Old Romance Dies Hard: Chloe and Nicole are chatting in Horton Square. It’s killing her, but she needs to give Brady space because Rachel can’t stand the sight of her. Nicole gets it because she would do anything to support Eric right now. She tells Chloe how Rafe and Jada walked in whilst she was comforting Eric. There’s still the old pull between them that’s always been there.

Endings:

-Stephanie and Steve discuss they want is more time with Kayla. Tripp and Joey arrive with pizza! Steve tries to feed Kayla, who thinks it might be the best thing she’s ever tasted.

-Chloe wants Nicole to be happy, which is maybe code for “don’t do anything stupid.” They hug and exit.

-Brady says he won’t say a word to Chloe about the breakup until after the first dose has been administered. Kristen reminds Brady there is a thin line between love and hate. After Brady leaves, Kristen is certain he will love her again. Just then, a knock on the door reveals Chloe.

-Eric is talking to Samantha Gene on the phone. She wants to be there for Marlena, but Eric says she would understand that Sydney’s needs come first. (A Sydney reference!) Just then, Nicole rounds the corner.

-John is in the lobby when Jada arrives - someone left a vial of the serum at the police station. John gets FURIOUS as he thinks it’s another one of Orpheus’ tricks. As he is about to smash the vile, Brady arrives and stops him.

