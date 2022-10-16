Skip to main content

The Young and the Restless Promo: Nick Intervenes When Adam Gets Too Close to Sally

The Young and the Restless Spoiler Promo for the week of October 17-21, 2022
Here's the latest The Young and the Restless spoiler promo!

Nick (Joshua Morrow) thinks he and Sally (Courtney Hope) ooze chemistry, but where does her heart lie? Adam (Mark Grossman) admits to his former flame that it pains him to know she's with someone else.

Sally asks Adam a direct question about his feelings. Enter Nick, who harshly tells Adam to back off because he represents danger and destruction.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoiler promos!

