The Young and the Restless Spoiler Promo for the week of October 17-21, 2022

Here's the latest The Young and the Restless spoiler promo!

Nick (Joshua Morrow) thinks he and Sally (Courtney Hope) ooze chemistry, but where does her heart lie? Adam (Mark Grossman) admits to his former flame that it pains him to know she's with someone else.

Sally asks Adam a direct question about his feelings. Enter Nick, who harshly tells Adam to back off because he represents danger and destruction.

