Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem (Chapter 2) actor Tanner Stine recently brought Joey Johnson back to Days of Our Lives. The actor chatted with Soap Opera Digest about reprising the role: this time, in Salem.

As it turns out, Stine had a connection to DAYS. He shared:

One of my best friends is Carson Boatman [Johnny]. We’ve been friends for 10, 11 years. He would always tell me about how many pages he would have per day. One day, he had, like, 64 pages of shooting. I was like, ‘Man, I hope they don’t throw me into the mix that quickly.’ Luckily, with Peacock, I didn’t have too much material. I had five-to-10 pages a day. So it was an easy introduction to being on the show.

Before long, Stine signed on to DAYS proper. Remembering his first day on the set, Stine mused:

I remember being a little intimidated, because my first scenes were with Abigail Klein [Stephanie], Lucas [Adams, Tripp], Mary Beth [Evans, Kayla] and Stephen [Nichols, Steve]: the Johnson family. And they’d been doing it for so long, especially Stephen and Mary Beth. I had to seamlessly try to fit myself into that routine or that little puzzle. They were all super-supportive and welcoming and made it a lot easier than I had built it up to be in my head.

Stine was made aware of Joey's incarceration, but not much more than that when it came to his character's Salem history. He dished: