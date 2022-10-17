Skip to main content

General Hospital Promo: Get Ready

James Patrick Stuart

James Patrick Stuart

This week on General Hospital, the good citizens of Port Charles better get ready, because a new twist is about to take place.

At the Quartermaines', Michael (Chad Duell) asks Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) if she's okay as Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) comforts her.

In an alley, Lucy (Lynn Herring) tries to fend off a potential attack.

At Anna's (Finola Hughes), she emotionally asks someone to help Valentin (James Patrick Stuart).

Olivia is horrified by something Michael busts in on at the Q boathouse. What does Michael discover? 

Watch the promo below!

