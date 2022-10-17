Sean Kanan/CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful's Sean Kanan is having quite the year. He’s in the midst of an insane storyline as Deacon Sharpe, and is taking a trip back into the Karate Kid universe via Netflix’s smash hit, Cobra Kai. The Renaissance Man is also writing a new book and headlining the Daytime Emmy-winning web series Studio City. I recently caught up with Kanan for Daytime Confidential. We dished all things bold, beautiful and beyond.

Daytime Confidential: Were you surprised to find out Deacon was going to be involved with a The Young and the Restless crossover?

Sean Kanan: I was very surprised! I didn't have a whole lot of advance notice. It was exciting to be able to work with Melody [Thomas Scott] after all this time. I hadn't realized it had been 10 years! Time flies. They had to kind of bring me back up to speed with the storyline, because I remembered it in very, very broad strokes. They had to tell me exactly what the history was, but we had a really great time together.

DC: What was it like getting a work with Melody Thomas Scott again after all these years?

SK: You know, I have the pleasure of working with her husband Ed [Scott], pretty much every day because he's our supervising producer at B&B. Also, I work with Melody’s daughter, Jennifer Scott Christensen, who directs some of our shows. It was great! Melody and I kind of picked up where we left off. We went outside the studio, sat on the balcony and just caught up. She’s so funny! I don’t know if other people know that about her. She has a great sense of humor! She's a terrific actress and it was an absolute pleasure. I would welcome the opportunity to work with her work again anytime.

DC: It’s so great to hear this considering the Deacon and Nikki storyline was so unexpected and fun!

SK: As I think of my career with daytime and CBS, so many of my relationships have been unlikely pairings. I really like that. The one with Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) is extraordinarily unlikely! Kimberlin and I were talking about this, and a lot of people initially didn't want Deacon to get involved with Sheila for very good reasons. I was talking to Cindy Popp, one of our directors and producers, and said, “If you can win a viewer over, and change their perception about something that they were really concrete about. You know, I hate these two together, romantically. If you can win them over, then you've really created a sort of a supporter and a fan.” You know what I mean? You kind of have to drag them across hot glass to get them there, but once you do, they're committed. They're in it. So, I like that. I like that challenge. I like being paired with people that you might not ostensibly think Deacon is going to get paired with.

DC: Speaking of Sheila, Deacon is currently tangled in her web of crazy. Why do you feel Deacon is putting up with her?

SK: I think it's a couple things. On a superficial level, Sheila doesn't give him much of a choice. She’s like, "I'm not leaving." I've always said Deacon has a healthy respect, and possibly, a little bit of fear of what Sheila is capable of. Deacon certainly can be a dangerous guy when he has to be, but he does not want to get on the wrong side of Sheila. That's one thing. I think the second thing is that she has intimated that she's got all this money. Although, Deacon certainly hasn't seen it yet. I was talking Kimberlin and I said, “For a gal that’s on the run, you have a hell of a wardrobe!” I don't know how much she was able to shove in that overnight bag, but it seems like she just continues to pull out great outfits! So, she must have somebody. I think on a deeper level, Deacon clearly understands what it's like to be the odd man out. The man looking from the inside of the fish bowl out. Also, I think, they're developing some real feelings for each other, which is strange. You can only shack up in a one-bedroom apartment sleeping together for so long, before you either kill each other or you start to have an emotional attachment. I was thinking about something else too. This is the first woman Deacon has been with, most likely, in probably almost six and a half years. Human beings need physical connection and an emotional connection. It's definitely coming from a strange place, but on some level she's providing that for him.

DC: Can you tease anything coming up with Deacon and Sheila?

SK: I just think that a lot of what happens at this point is less story-driven, and more character and emotionally driven. I think you need to start to see a deepening of the relationship between them. I think they're both really surprised by it. In the beginning, it was sort of a very physical thing. I think we see that Deacon is definitely aware of how difficult things are for Sheila emotionally. Not just with being estranged from Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Hayes, and not just being on the run. She's cooped up in this apartment. Deacon is her whole life right now.

Ralph Maccio, Sean Kanan/Karate Kid III

DC: Switching gears, you just stepped back into the role of Mike Barnes from 1989’s Karate Kid III for the Netflix smash hit series, Cobra Kai! What was it like reprising the role?

SK: First and foremost, it’s amazing and humbling to me that a role I played 34 years ago still has relevance and interest in the hearts of fans. So, I'm incredibly flattered and I'm so fortunate. I am part of two monstrous fandoms! First, The Bold the Beautiful, which is obviously, an international success. Now, Cobra Kai has become this worldwide juggernaut. It's pretty amazing. It was really great, because I got the opportunity to play the character of a much more, emotionally diverse and multi-dimensional guy than he was in The Karate Kid III. That was one of the things that I spoke to the creators about. I told them I’d obviously love to come back, but there are two prerequisites that I'd like to put on the table. He would be a much more evolved character, because he's 30 plus years down the road. He’s had all that life experience and opportunity to change one-way or the other. The other is that we inject some humor into it. One of the greatest things about Cobra Kai is the humor. I definitely have a pretty strong comedic background that I wanted to bring that to it. They graciously checked both of the boxes.

Sean Kanan/Cobra Kai

DC: Mike Barnes is definitely a calmer guy in the beginning, and he owns this furniture shop. Then in the end, he has to step up and do his thing.

SK: I love the fact that it wasn't simply a one-note story about redemption where Mike apologizes to Daniel (Ralph Macchio). We clearly see that. Then, when everything is taken away from Mike, we see that the bad boy lives. When he needs to draw on that part of this personality, it's still very much in his wheelhouse.

DC: Had you kept up in contact with anyone from Karate Kid III?

SK: I've known Billy [William Zabka] since before I knew Ralph, since like ’88. I've seen the guys off and on throughout the years at Comic-Cons, things like that. Billy and I went to Vegas together one time for something. So, I’ve sporadically been in touch with them. Marty Kove (John Kreese), I've been in touch with a lot more, because he and I did a play and some other stuff together. Once you're a part of The Karate Kid universe, it's almost like you're in a group together where time and distance doesn't negate the fact that you've got this incredible common denominator that you all share.

DC: If given the chance to appear in a potential Season 6 of Cobra Kai, would you do it?

SK: Absolutely! Of course! Are you kidding me? I had a blast! It was definitely one of the top three best work experiences I've ever had. It was just so much fun, and I would do it again in a heartbeat.

DC: You've also written your fourth book. The second in the Way of the Cobra series. What can you tell us about it?

SK: It looks like it's going to be coming out in late November/early December. It's called Way of the Cobra: Welcome to the Kumite. The log line is defeating your greatest opponent. The greatest opponent, of course, is you. What that requires is a metaphoric death. Every day, you're killing the person you were yesterday to re-emerge as a better and stronger version of yourself the next day. The ability to constantly evolve and improve is the essence of Welcome to the Kumite. Kumite refers to two things. It's a form of training to prepare for an adversary in Japanese Karate. It’s also an epic battle. It was made most famous from the movie Bloodsport with Jean-Claude Van Damme, when he won the Kumite. So, I thought that was an interesting title to use. The book picks up where Way the Cobra left off, but it certainly functions as a standalone book. It's an even more personal book than Way the Cobra was. In Way the Cobra, I talked about where I found myself in my life at a certain point in time, and the strategies and tactics that I employed to get myself out of that position. In Welcome to the Kumite, I talk about what got me in that difficult place in my life, and why I got there. I realized if this book was going to be better than first one, I would need to have an elevated level of honesty and vulnerability with my readers. When I put myself in the position of being the Sensei, the teacher, and I'm giving advice, I wanted people to know that I'm giving it because I have made all of these mistakes and still been able to kind of pull my fat out of the fire. It's possible for anyone to do this. Success is kind of like an iceberg. Everybody sees the iceberg when it's sticking out of the water, but they don't see that iceberg is generally five times bigger underneath the water. That part of the underwater iceberg is the challenges you overcome, the failures you have, the self-discipline, and the sacrifices that you have to make. I think a lot of times people look at people that are kind of in the public eye, athletes, actors, and they don't realize the monumental journey they had to make to get there. They sort of notice you when you're noticeable. I guess I wanted to convey to everybody that, boy, I have had my moments of doubt and pain.

DC: Where can your fans purchase the book?

SK: Well, the book is not out yet. Soon, you can get one over on Amazon or Kindle. You can also get it at WayoftheCobra.com. There will be autographed copies. I just heard confirmation from the Barnes & Noble over at The Grove that we're going to do a big kick-off event in December for the book! So, you can get it there, but we haven't finalized that yet. Way of the Cobra was very successful, and we’re in our third printing. I attribute a lot of that success to my ability to interact with almost every single person who buys it. I interact with them for a minute or two, and make a connection with them. It really has helped people become die-hard supporters of the book, and of the movement that I'm putting in place here. I like that personal connection.

DC: The second season of your Daytime Emmy-winning series Studio City premiered on Amazon Prime Video in May. Are there any rumblings of a Season 3?

SK: Absolutely. So, we are actually in negotiations right now for a deal that is going to take Studio City worldwide to multiple platforms. Hopefully that deal will conclude in the next six weeks. These things never happen as quickly as you would like. This is sort of the deal that we've been waiting for! As soon as I have something really fun that I can announce, I’m doing it.

DC: You have so many wonderful things going on!

SK: Thank you! I appreciate that. I like to stay busy and do a lot of different things. I’m having a blast working on The Bold and the Beautiful! I just signed on for another two year contract.

DC: Congrats! That’s what we like to hear!

SK: It's just been a really wonderful, special time in my life right now. It's a lot of abundance.