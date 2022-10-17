Star Jones on The View Sisterhood: "We’ve Got Each Other’s Back"

ABC/Lou Rocco

Divorce Court's Star Jones' connection with the ladies of The View is enduring. She spoke to TV Insider about visiting Sherri Shepherd on Sherri and The View's sisterhood.

She dished:

I’ve had so much fun. For The View, this is the 25th anniversary. As an official O.G., it was literally as if we had never been apart. When we get into a room, we start the exact same conversation from all those years ago. We are as in tune, in sync, as that first day of auditioning. That is why Barbara Walters was so brilliant in knowing which people would be able to express opinions and disagree without being disagreeable. That is something that was the secret sauce of the early days of The View.

Reflecting on the bonds between hosts both current and former, she added: