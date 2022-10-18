Nadia Bjorlin

Marlena's room: Marlena's heart starts racing and she says she can't breathe. John tries to keep her calm and suddenly her vitals return to normal. Marlena says she feels better and concludes the serum's working.

Kayla's hospital room: Kayla's happy that Joey and Tripp are there, despite her initial desire to keep them in the dark. Kayla tells Stephanie that she wants her to have Caroline's bracelet. Stephanie accepts, but says she'll give it back when her mother recovers.

Tripp comes in and tells them what's happening with Marlena. Kayla slips in and out of consciousness, and Steve urges Tripp to get the serum now. As Rex gives Kayla the serum, she calls out for her mother and goes into cardiac arrest. After Rex and Tripp revive her, Roman questions if it will work on Kate.

Kayla slowly wakes up and says hi to Steve. She says she's feeling better and Rex heads out to see Kate. Kayla wants a promise from her family that they will work harder at spending time together. Steve asks to be alone with Kayla.

Kate's above the pub: Chad comes to keep Kate company while Roman heads out to see Kayla and Marlena. They talk about Abigail, Clyde, Roman, and his new job. Chad tells her what happened with Stephanie, but he's not ready to be with someone else. Kate suddenly slips away, but tells Chad to not to leave her. Enter Rex and Roman with the serum. After the injection, Kate starts to improve. She kicks out Rex and Chad to enjoy her wedding night with Roman (now that's a fast recovery!).

University Hospital: Rex passes by Brady and Chloe. He tells them he's cautiously optimistic the serum will work on all three women, but wants to run a few more tests.

Chloe asks Brady why he was so angry on the phone. He doesn't tell her he was talking to Kristen. He leaves her to let others know what's going on with the serum. Enter Kristen. She tells Chloe she will pay for what she did to her and Rachel.

Brady returns and Kristen wonders how they will work out their untenable situation with Rachel. Brady claims he has it under control, but Kristen wants action, not words. She tells Brady he knows what to do and goes to visit Marlena.

Brady tells Chloe they can't go on like they are. He doesn't see a way to make it work, despite his true love for her. Brady says Rachel has to come first and Chloe realizes Brady is breaking up with her.

Back in Marlena's room: Kristen tells Marlena she doesn't forgive her for not helping her at Rachel's custody hearing. She believes God intervened for Marlena and will do so for her.

Endings:

-Chad calls Stephanie and the two update each other on Kate and Kayla.

-John and Marlena are baffled by Kristen's visit, but wonder what she's really up to.

-Chloe starts crying and tells Brady she has to leave. As she gets in the elevator, Kristen reappears.

-Kristen taunts Brady, who tells her that she won't get away with it. She reminds him that she already has.

