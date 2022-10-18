Deidre Hall

Kristen's: Chloe offers to call a truce with Kristen. Kristen reminds Chloe that she ruined everything for Rachel when she started up with Brady. Kristen seethes and says Chloe needs to be out of their lives. Kristen blames Chloe for the judge turning on her and she admits it's true.

Chloe tells Kristen that Brady refused to let her go because it would play into her hands. Kristen remembers her conversation with Brady and thinks Brady wanted to break up with her on his own. Chloe's had enough and walks out.

Outside the pub: Nicole catches Eric on the phone with Sami. Nicole tells him she's sorry to hear about Marlena, and asks about Kate and Kayla. Eric fills her in on the wedding he just performed. Nicole's upset that Eric's going through this alone and offers to be there for him as a friend. As Nicole gives him a buddy hug, Rafe rounds the corner.

Rafe tells Eric about the vial and Eric heads to the hospital. Rafe makes a snarky comment about finding his wife in her ex-husband's arms. Rafe thinks if they are friends, then she could give him a pat on the back instead of a hug. Nicole disagrees. Rafe points out that he's her husband and wonders if she forgot about that. He questions how fast she wanted to get married and she gets upset. Nicole tells Rafe she's been in love with him for a long time, not Eric.

University Hospital: John is pissed that Orpheus sent him a note with a vial of serum. Brady wonders if the serum is really fake and questions if John would really want to take a chance on Marlena's life. Rex rushes in and offers to fast-track a lab analysis, and John agrees.

Jada asks Brady if he knows who wrote the note, but he denies it. Brady wiggles his way out by explaining how much Marlena means to him and makes a quick exit.

Rex tells Shawn the serum is a very close match (95%) to what was used 25 years ago to save Roman.

Eric asks Jada to go to the pub to let Roman and Kate know what's happening in case they have to get to the hospital quickly.

Marlena's room: John and Shawn tell Belle about what's happening with the serum. Marlena calls out for Shawn and makes him promise to take care of Belle. Rex tells John and Marlena about the lab results and Marlena agrees to be the guinea pig.

-Jada rounds the corner and hides while Nicole and Rafe talk about Eric. She watches Rafe walk away in anger.

-Chloe shows up at the hospital. Brady fills her in on the latest news. Brady's phone rings just as Chloe asks who sent the serum. It's Kristen, who taunts Brady about their deal.

-Rex injects Marlena's IV with the serum.

