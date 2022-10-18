Lynn Herring

On today’s General Hospital recap: Cody wonders if Britt wants to confide in him about her family secret, but she's not talking. Cody offers to be there when she goes through what Peter left for her and the two head to her hotel room. Britt opens the box and finds a money clip with cash, a parking garage stub, an ATM receipt, and two sets of keys, one of which is to a safety deposit box. Britt decides she needs to find the box and open it.

Valentin tells Anna that Victor is getting rid of him and laying a trap. He says he misses Charlotte and Anna offers to go with him to watch his back. Valentin refuses, saying Victor will target her and the two share a kiss before he leaves. Valentin tells her he loves her and Anna counters that she won't forgive him if he doesn't come back. Later, Valentin gets on Victor's plane and leaves a voicemail for Anna.

Victor and Lucy share a drink and he wants another cruise with her. After some small talk that doesn't give her answers, Lucy agrees to the sunset cruise.

Ava finds Scotty distractedly watching Victor and Lucy, and he reminds her to cut ties with Nikolas. Ava says she's no longer staying at Wyndemere, but Scotty tells her they need to file for divorce and get a bigger settlement. Ava warns Scotty that no one can know that Nikolas cheated on her.

Ava claims Nikolas wants to work things out, and she doesn't want Scotty forcing a divorce on her that she might not want. Victor interrupts to congratulate Ava on her divorce, which surprises her. Victor says Nikolas is claiming irreconcilable differences and Ava storms off.

Nikolas tells his handyman that no one is to do any work in the north tower, while Esme spends her time trying to find a way out. Nikolas brings Esme food and she flirts with him, but he sees right through her. Esme tries to crack him on the head with a candlestick, but he fends off her attack.

Nikolas reminds her that she's better off here than in prison and she's expendable once the baby is born. Nikolas says no one will miss her. Esme says her father knows she's alive, but Nikolas accuses her of lying. Nikolas mentions that she told them all that her adoptive parents were dead and Esme confirms that's the truth. She tells him that her biological father is very much alive and Nikolas asks where he is. Nikolas believes she's bluffing. Esme says her father is a powerful man, but Nikolas still doesn't believe her.

Anna's desperate to get a hold of Lucy and finds out that she's going on a sunset cruise with Victor and will be on Pier 47.

Johan breaks into Anna's house to search for something. He lets Victor know that he did as requested and Anna is on her way to the wrong pier.

Lucy gets ready and heads to Pier 55 per Victor's request. A gunman she recognizes shoots her.



