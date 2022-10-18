WATCH: GH's Finola Hughes Talks Being Veteran in Front-Burner Romance (VIDEO)

AFF/Steven Bergman

Few characters on General Hospital are as iconic (and front-burner!) as super-spy Anna (Finola Hughes). 6ABC's Sandy Kenyon sat down with Hughes to chat about Anna's romance with Valentin (James Patrick Stuart), in which both characters are played by veteran soap actors.

Hughes shared:

Being in Hollywood, you're reminded constantly that it's done. You're over. And we're not. And I like to think that maybe I'm holding a torch for women everywhere.

Writers crafted a slow-burn romance for the red-hot couple. Hughes reflected:

People have sort of gone a little crazy about it. Twitter kind of blew up, and I have to say, at this stage in my life, for people to react that well to a love scene on television, I was amazed.

She added:

Maybe we're just starting to regard women that they don't have a 'sell-by' date. It would be nice. It's a battle hard-won.

Peep the interview below.