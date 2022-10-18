YouTube

General Hospital has cast two in-demand characters. According to Soap Opera Digest, William Moses (ex-Keith, Melrose Place; ex-Cole, Falcon Crest) has signed on to the soap as Dr. Jeff Webber, with Denise Crosby (Star Trek: The Next Generation, Suits) playing Carolyn Webber. The Webbers are parents to Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst).

Richard Dean Anderson played Jeff from 1976 to 1981. Carolyn has never appeared on GH before. The Webbers are also mom and dad to former Port Charles resident Sarah Webber (Sarah Laine), while Jeff is dad to Hayden Barnes (Rebecca Budig) via an affair. Through Elizabeth, the Webbers are grandparents to PC residents Cameron Webber (William Lipton), Jake Webber (Hudson West), and Aiden Spencer (Enzo De Angelis), while Jeff is grandpa to Hayden's daughter Violet Finn (Jophielle Love).