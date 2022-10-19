Heather Tom

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Possibilities: Carter is hanging out at the office reminiscing about his kiss with Katie when she arrives to retrieve her cell phone. Carter says he wants to talk to her about something personal. She thinks Quinn leaving might “open him up for other possibilities.”

Carter risked everything for Quinn and he can’t believe she left (and we can’t believe this angst happened off screen). Katie thinks Carter is looking for love in all the wrong places and she can relate.

Katie shifts to boosting Carter’s ego by telling him how gloriously wonderful he is. He’s a HUGE catch. They go on about Carter being mounted on a wall like a muscled trout and giggle away (they are very cute together).

What Happened? Hope is generally annoyed when Liam enters (so what really happened the night before?) and they decided to go check on Brooke. Meanwhile, Brooke is in her living room clutching a picture of her and Ridge, and fantasizing about the vodka she almost drank before Liam stopped her.

Hope and Liam join her just in time for Brooke to say she doesn’t understand what happened to her life. Hope’s phone rings and she exits. Liam confirms he didn’t tell Hope about her near-drinking. He wants to make sure that she’s okay in case someone isn’t around next time, but agrees to keep her secret…just in time for Hope to return from her phone call.

Hope immediately senses the tension in the air. Brooke shuts down the conversation and they shift to how she still hasn’t gotten an explanation from Ridge about why he shut down their lives. He’s acting like he’s been betrayed. Brooke has no idea what’s going on.



Integrity? Thomas is circling a dress whilst remembering his fantasy about kissing Hope (so I’m assuming the fantasy wasn’t real). Steffy enters and they become giddy as school children discussing their parents' reconciliation.

Steffy quickly checks in on the upcoming fashion show before they switch back to discussing their parent trap adventures. Thomas think a higher power has helped their entire family come back together. Steffy says that people with integrity win in the end (who amongst them has this kind of integrity?). Thomas is concerned that things are not so happy over at Brooke’s house (what was that about integrity?). Steffy says Brooke will get over it, and Taylor and Ridge will be married.

Thomas sits by himself and flashes back to using Douglas’ app to frame Brooke for the CPS call.

Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recap!