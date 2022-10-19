Booked and Busy: All My Children's Rebecca Budig Joins CBS Christmas Movie

'Tis the season for soap stars in holiday films! All My Children's Rebecca Budig (ex-Greenlee) has signed on to appear in CBS' upcoming flick Fit for Christmas. The Bold and the Beautiful's Ashley Jones (Bridget) has also boarded the movie A Christmas Karen.

All My Children

As the World Turns

Julianne Moore (ex-Sabrina/Franny) will headline Sky and AMC's period drama limited series Mary & George, playing a noblewoman who molds her son into a man who will seduce King James I of England (and VI of Scotland); the eight-part series will start filming in 2023

The Bold and the Beautiful

Ashley Jones (Bridget) stars in A Christmas Karen, a modern take on Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, out on VOD and digital platforms November 18

General Hospital

Johnny Wactor (ex-Brando) appears in the tornado disaster movie Supercell

Guiding Light

Murray Bartlett (ex-Cyrus) will compete on Pickled, a two-hour sports comedy special feature celebrities playing pickleball for Comic Relief, airing November 17 on CBS at 9 PM EST

The Young and the Restless