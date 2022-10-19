Booked and Busy: All My Children's Rebecca Budig Joins CBS Christmas Movie
'Tis the season for soap stars in holiday films! All My Children's Rebecca Budig (ex-Greenlee) has signed on to appear in CBS' upcoming flick Fit for Christmas. The Bold and the Beautiful's Ashley Jones (Bridget) has also boarded the movie A Christmas Karen.
All My Children
- Rebecca Budig (ex-Greenlee) will star alongside Amanda Kloots and Paul Greene in CBS' holiday movie Fit for Christmas, premiering December 4 at 8:30 PM EST
- Alexandra Daddario (ex-Laurie) will headline ACE Entertainment's I Wish You All the Best, focusing on a nonbinary teenager who is kicked out of the house and moves in with their sister
- Michael B. Jordan (ex-Reggie) will star in/has directed Creed 3, in theaters March 3, 2023; watch the trailer below
As the World Turns
- Julianne Moore (ex-Sabrina/Franny) will headline Sky and AMC's period drama limited series Mary & George, playing a noblewoman who molds her son into a man who will seduce King James I of England (and VI of Scotland); the eight-part series will start filming in 2023
Scroll to Continue
Recommended Articles
The Bold and the Beautiful
- Ashley Jones (Bridget) stars in A Christmas Karen, a modern take on Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, out on VOD and digital platforms November 18
General Hospital
- Johnny Wactor (ex-Brando) appears in the tornado disaster movie Supercell
Guiding Light
- Murray Bartlett (ex-Cyrus) will compete on Pickled, a two-hour sports comedy special feature celebrities playing pickleball for Comic Relief, airing November 17 on CBS at 9 PM EST
The Young and the Restless
- Vivica A. Fox (ex-Stephanie) will host the true-crime reality series The Interrogation Room, which follows detectives trying to get confessions from suspects