Days of Our Lives Recap for October 19, 2022

DiMera mansion: Johnny leaves a voicemail for Wendy as Tripp arrives to see Ava. They catch up on Kayla and Marlena. Johnny tells him that EJ drove Ava away and why.

Johnny informs Tripp about his relationship with Ava. Johnny tells Tripp they just leaned on each other, but nothing more...until that time they saw each other naked and EJ caught them in bed. Tripp lands a punch across Johnny's face. Johnny explains that nothing happened and Tripp apologizes. Johnny says he doesn't know where Ava went and Tripp leaves.

Salem Inn: Wendy drops in on Gabi and informs her that Li denied her a job. Gabi says she can't help because she was replaced by EJ and Li. She expresses her concerns that Dr. Rolf turned Stefan against her. Wendy tells Gabi she deserves better job-wise, and leaves.

DiMera Enterprises: Li assures EJ that Gabi won't be a problem in their work relationship. EJ reminds Li that he knows what he did to Stefan, just as he walks in. EJ tells Stefan it won't take long to prove Stefan's mental state is sound enough to be his co-CEO.

EJ tells Stefan and Li to be wary of a kicked-down Gabi. He goes on about what a horrible person Gabi is until Stefan tells him "that's enough." EJ questions him, but Stefan says it's uncouth to talk about a man's fiancé in that manner. After Stefan leaves, EJ tells Li he was testing him. EJ pushes Li's buttons about Gabi and Li pushes back.

Tripp busts in and confronts EJ about what he did to Ava. Tripp claims she was grieving and reminds him that she was planning to marry Jake regardless. When EJ tells him about Ava and Johnny, Tripp informs him that he already knows. EJ asks Tripp how he reacted when Johnny told him. Tripp decides showing is better than telling and lands a punch across EJ's face, much to Li's amusement. EJ threatens to have him arrested, but Li intervenes.

EJ is seething about Tripp's punch. He asks Li about Wendy and Li says she's the best. EJ tells Li to promote her.

University Hospital: Gwen has a dream about Xander. He visits to tell her that he never stopped loving her and wants her back. Jack walks in and catches Gwen hugging her pillow. Jack tells her she's being discharged. Gwen awkwardly explains to him about her dream. Jack assures Gwen that Xander cares about her and Gwen understands that he ultimately chose Sarah. Jack advises her to focus on her future and offers her a place to stay.

Kiriakis mansion: Xander and Sarah want to move into the mansion. Maggie questions why they can't get an apartment. Xander explains he's in debt from living at the inn. Sarah says she's still on probation and not making full salary. Xander thinks Jack will offer him a job (he remembers Jack telling him about Jennifer hitting Gwen).

Julie's Place: Johnny and Wendy talk about developments at DiMera. Wendy tells him about Gabi's concerns with Dr. Rolf. Johnny theorizes that Li or EJ put Dr. Rolf up to it for a specific reason. Johnny thinks they should try to hack into EJ's files as well as Li's, and he leaves.

Tripp enters and he and Wendy share a warm reunion.

Back to the Salem Inn: Gabi demands to know why Stefan came to her room. She dumps all her anger on him and Stefan says he's not there to taunt her. Stefan calmly tells her he brought divorce papers so they can clear the way for her upcoming wedding. Gabi notices he didn't sign them and tells him to go first.

Endings:

-Xander finds Jack at the hospital. He asks about working at The Spectator because he really needs a job.

-Tripp tells Wendy about Kayla and Ava.

-Ava appears incognito at Gwen's bedside. She tells Gwen she needs her help.

-Johnny enters EJ's office to look for his passwords. EJ comes in and wants to know what Johnny's doing.

-Stefan agrees to sign the papers, but stops. Gabi makes another plea to reach the deep-down Stefan. Li returns and asks what they're up to.

