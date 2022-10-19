Skip to main content

Hot Bench Recruits Two New Judges For Season Nine

Hot Bench

Two new judges are joining the Hot Bench family. Judges Yodit Tewolde and Rachel Juarez have signed on to the syndicated courtroom series. The two boards the Judith "Judy" Sheindlin-created show and replace Tanya Acker and Patricia DiMango, who left last season to join Sheindlin's Amazon Freevee show Tribunal.

Judge Michael Corriero will continue on with the show as it begins the ninth season this month. David Theodosopoulos, executive producer of Hot Bench, said in a released statement:

Judges Yodit Tewolde and Rachel Juarez bring an exciting new energy and a fresh, new dynamic to our series that viewers know and love. Their diverse backgrounds and experiences are a beautiful complement to Michael, and I’m thrilled to welcome these strong, accomplished women to the bench.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Watch a taste of the upcoming season below!

HotBenchSeason9

Season nine of Hot Bench begins Oct. 31.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Bailiff Boyd
Talk Shows

Bailiff Petri Hawkins Byrd Looks Back on 25 Years of 'Judge Judy'

By Carly SilverComment
Hot-Bench
Talk Shows

Will Judge Judy's Hot Bench Hold Court With Daytime TV Viewers?

By Jamey GiddensComment
CSH-012486
Pop Confidential

Judge Judy Sheindlin to Create Courtroom Show

By Jillian BoweComment
Judge Judy
Talk Shows

Judith Sheindlin Talks End of Judge Judy, New IMDB Show

By Carly SilverComment