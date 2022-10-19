Hot Bench Recruits Two New Judges For Season Nine

CBS Media Ventures

Two new judges are joining the Hot Bench family. Judges Yodit Tewolde and Rachel Juarez have signed on to the syndicated courtroom series. The two boards the Judith "Judy" Sheindlin-created show and replace Tanya Acker and Patricia DiMango, who left last season to join Sheindlin's Amazon Freevee show Tribunal.

Judge Michael Corriero will continue on with the show as it begins the ninth season this month. David Theodosopoulos, executive producer of Hot Bench, said in a released statement:

Judges Yodit Tewolde and Rachel Juarez bring an exciting new energy and a fresh, new dynamic to our series that viewers know and love. Their diverse backgrounds and experiences are a beautiful complement to Michael, and I’m thrilled to welcome these strong, accomplished women to the bench.

Watch a taste of the upcoming season below!

Season nine of Hot Bench begins Oct. 31.