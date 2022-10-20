B&B's Henry Joseph Samiri to Guest on Bold Live October 21
Returning The Bold and the Beautiful actor Henry Joseph Samiri (Douglas Forrester) will pop by Bold Live this week. The talented youngster will chat with B&B supervising producer Casey Kasprzyk on the next episode of the interview series.
Got questions for Henry? Submit your questions for him in YouTube chat or send a pre-taped video question to boldlive@bbmail.tv. And watch his Bold Live episode, kicking off October 21 at 7 PM EST, here.
