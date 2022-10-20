Sean Kanan

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Forrester Follies: Steffy and Thomas have called a meeting in the Forrester office. Eric, Donna, Paris, Katie, and Carter are in attendance. Thomas and Steffy grin like the cats who swallowed the canaries and says Ridge isn’t there because he’s in Aspen with Taylor!

Steffy callously tells Brooke’s sisters and company that Ridge left Brooke and returned with his true love - their family is finally reunited (These two have become unwatchable). Apparently Donna already knew, but Katie is livid. Paris (who is there for some reason) thinks the situation is crazy.

Steffy says Ridge did some soul searching, picked Taylor, and returned things to the way they should have been all along. Thomas agrees (this is painful), while Katie and Donna hold back snark. Eric jumps in and says they will do whatever they can to make sure Brooke is okay. Katie's confused as Thomas basically sticks his tongue out at her and says we’re sorry if our happiness makes you sad (or some such drivel).

Eric stops the bleeding by asking Carter to tell the group about Quinn. Apparently, she texted Eric (OFF SCREEN!) and thanked him for her time at Forrester. Carter says that Quinn not only left the company but him as well, which explains Paris’ presence. She speaks for the audience and says that after everything Quinn did to stop her and Carter from getting married, she just leaves? (Thank you, Paris!)

Steffy says Quinn will be missed because of her successful jewelry line, but insists on returning to the celebration of her parents’ reunion. Katie pipes up and reminds the parent trap siblings that they should never sleep on Brooke’s connection to Ridge.

What Happened, Continued…Hope tries to comfort Brooke as Liam watches on. Hope wonders if this situation is about Douglas’ custody. Brooke says she’s not responsible for her issues with Ridge. She takes the opportunity to bring up the knife and the apple peeling (bigger fish to fry, Brooke!). Liam agrees with Brooke, but Hope wants the topic shut down. Liam and Hope tell Brooke they will always love and support her.

Daddy: Deacon tries to put clothes on, but Sheila stops him because it blocks her view (ours too). Deacon appeals to the heavens above as he knows that Sheila has been sent to test him. He thinks the Lord above is telling him to lay down some ground rules.

Number 1: If Sheila gets caught she doesn’t take him down with her. Number 2: Sheila needs to stay the hell in their storage closet…no more excursions. Sheila is kind of turned on by Deacon trying to be bossy. She agrees to abide by his rules (really?) as she doesn’t want to go back to prison. She promises to keep creating paradise for Deacon - whom she calls DADDY! Deacon says, “Daddy Like!” (I shouldn’t think these two are adorable, but…). Just as they are headed towards nekkid time, Bill announces his arrival by banging on the door and calling Deacon a convict.

Deacon opens the door after Sheila hides. Bill tells him that Brooke and Ridge have broken up and he’s with Taylor. Bill has arrived to warn Deacon to stay away from Brooke…this is his turf. He has no doubt that Brooke will come to him for comfort. Deacon tells him to get out and Bill throws some money at him so he remembers that he is dealing with THE Dollar Bill Spencer - the money has Bill’s face on it and I am screaming! Sheila reappears and looks concerned that Ridge left Brooke.

Endings:

-Brooke is left sitting on her sofa alone, staring at a picture of Ridge, and asking why.

-Thomas is ONCE AGAIN sitting around flashing back to using Douglas’ app to frame Brooke for the call to CPS.

-Steffy is reviewing designs in the office when Hope’s arrival startles her. Hope gets to the point saying she knows how Steffy and Taylor operate as they actively plotted to steal Ridge away from Brooke. Steffy counters with the same old trope that Taylor is not a homewrecker, but Brooke is. Hope scoffs and says she remembers Taylor shamelessly flirting with Ridge the last time she was at the mansion…what was that about integrity? Hope puts her back into her response saying she will stop Steffy from destroying her mother’s life. Steffy dramatically flips her hair and stares at her with defiance.

