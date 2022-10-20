Maura West

On today’s General Hospital recap: Robert calls Anna, who's hanging out alone at Pier 47. (Oopsie, my theory that Anna shot Lucy to get her out of harm's way was wrong, my bad.) Anna says there is no sign of Lucy, which worries her. Anna hears the shots ring out over on Pier 55.

Anna gets to Pier 55 at the same time as Victor, where they only find Lucy's shoe. Victor claims he was getting to Pier 47 to meet Lucy when he heard the shots and stopped to check it out.

Ava wants to talk to Nikolas about Victor's claims of a divorce, but Nikolas says it's not what she thinks. He says he wants things to work between them and he'll do everything to win Ava back. Nikolas says he won't let anyone stand in their way and believes she doesn't want to give up on them either. Ava says she's there to get gallery files out of the North Tower, but Nikolas stops her. Nikolas claims there was a small fire and he moved her files out, and will get them to her.

Esme continues to try to unlock the door from the North Tower using a wire from one of the paintings. She briefly gives up and has a temper tantrum, but then talks to the baby and says she's not giving up. She tries the door again and unlocks it, but Nikolas arrives as she tries to leave. Nikolas yells at Esme and she says she'll scream, but he says no one will come for her. Nikolas locks Esme in the bathroom while he takes all of the portraits out of the room.

Cyrus tries to get through to Spencer, who is not happy when he brings up their family ties. Cyrus offers to look out for Spencer rather than let him continue to be hazed.

Booker shows up to bother Spencer again and warns him that he's not safe. Booker wants his work assignment back in exchange for Spencer's protection. Cyrus gets between them, but Booker smacks Cyrus in the face expecting a reaction from Cyrus.

Cyrus, again calls on his spiritual faith rather than retaliate.

A guard comes in and Cyrus says Booker has a shiv, which earns him time in solitary. Spencer's still not completely impressed, but Cyrus says he was just trying to get Booker out of Spencer's face, even for a small time. Spencer offers Cyrus a book that's just been released and says they're even.

Diane talks to Alexis about her attacker and says it was a woman. Alexis feels badly, thinking that her article goaded the attacker, but Diane refuses to believe that. Robert shows up to talk to Diane.

Robert asks if Diane has remembered any new details, but she says all she saw was her life flashing in front of her eyes. The two make small talk about their past injuries and find many commonalities. (Gotta say, I'm not hating them together. My endgame will always be the Anna and Robert of my youth, but these two are not terrible together.)

Kristina joins Sonny and Dante for a family meeting. Kristina questions Sonny's lack of trust in Dex. Dante gets the call about the shooting on the docks and heads out. Kristina asks about Michael, but Sonny says he thinks it's over with him.

Alexis joins Kristina and admits she questions why Kristina makes the choices she does. She says as long as Kristina is happy, that's what matters and she's proud of her.

Sonny thanks Dex for not holding things against him and admits Dex was treated unfairly. He's happy with how Dex has been discreet and loyal, and he doesn't take it for granted. Sonny says he needs someone he can trust and Dex says he's the guy.

Dante arrives at the pier. Anna tells him that she believes the shoe belongs to Lucy and says Lucy's missing. Victor adds that he was supposed to meet Lucy and can't reach her. Victor overhears Anna leave a voicemail for Valentin and the two argue about him.

Ava heads back to the bar where she runs into Victor again, who wonders why she's willing to stay with Nikolas after his betrayal. Ava warns him that her marriage is none of his concern. Victor says Ava is too much woman for Nikolas and she deserves better.

Anna gives Dante her statement and says she believes Victor had something to do with Lucy's disappearance. Dante pushes and Anna admits that Lucy was working for her, but she was trying to get Lucy to stop. Anna says Victor might be onto them and worries he won't pay for his crimes, namely Luke's death.

Anna says they know what Victor is capable of. Dante counters that Lucy is just as capable and if anyone can survive Victor, she can.

A woman drags herself onto the shore.

