Steven Bergman Photography/PR Photos

Get ready for more of a dynamite Days of Our Lives duo! In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, Robert Scott Wilson (Alex) teased upcoming scenes with Jackée Harry (Paulina).

Wilson shared:

I always thought it would be cool to have scenes with Jackée. We actually did get to do some, which are coming up soon, and they were great.

In fact, the two actors have close business ties. They share a manager, Bob McGowan. Wilson added:

After Jackée started on DAYS, he told me he was working on a deal for her; that she was having a great time, really liked the show and wanted to stay. So, of course DAYS was like, 'Yeah, we'll put you on contract right away.' Jackée and I kind of talked about that and became buddies, but we never worked together until Alex came to play.

What can fans expect from Wilson and Harry? He revealed: