Sean Kanan Dishes Deacon Creeping With Sheila and What's to Come on The Bold and The Beautiful
As the saying goes, if you play with fire, you get burned. And it seems like The Bold and the Beautiful's Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) doesn't mind getting a bit scorched with Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown). What in the world is going on with these two, and will this be a lasting thing? Kanan spoke with Soap Opera Digest, where he discussed reuniting with The Young and the Restless actress Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki Newman) and what's going with Ms. Carter.
On working with MTS:
Were you pleased with your scenes together? Yes! It was a lot of fun to play the subtext. Melody and I talked about it. [Deacon and Nikki are] two people who’ve been intimate before, so there needed to be an undercurrent or subtext there to create some electricity, and I think, at least I hope, that came through.
What's going on with Deacon and Sheila?
Speaking of electricity, what about Deacon and Sheila?
Despite his protestations, she’s still there and they are growing closer. “It is not ideal with Sheila living at Deacon’s place hiding out from the police, especially with the fact that Sheila is doing her very best not to lay low. The thing with Sheila is, she is obviously capable of some horrendous things but she says, ‘I’m not leaving.’ Deacon could have just left his place but the reality is, they started to forge this sexual bond and are actually starting to have feelings for each other, which is beyond crazy, but love and crazy go hand in hand a lot of the time.