As the saying goes, if you play with fire, you get burned. And it seems like The Bold and the Beautiful's Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) doesn't mind getting a bit scorched with Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown). What in the world is going on with these two, and will this be a lasting thing? Kanan spoke with Soap Opera Digest, where he discussed reuniting with The Young and the Restless actress Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki Newman) and what's going with Ms. Carter.

On working with MTS:

Were you pleased with your scenes together? Yes! It was a lot of fun to play the subtext. Melody and I talked about it. [Deacon and Nikki are] two people who’ve been intimate before, so there needed to be an undercurrent or subtext there to create some electricity, and I think, at least I hope, that came through.

What's going on with Deacon and Sheila?