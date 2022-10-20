The Drew Barrymore Show Ratings Boosted 60% After Format Adjustment

The Drew Barrymore Show is on the upswing. The talk show's third season, which was reformatted to two 30-minute segments instead of a full hour, has blossomed in the Nielsen ratings, per The Wrap.

The Drew Barrymore-hosted chatfest has seen its ratings rise by 60% over this time last year. The program has seen the most dramatic increase in ratings among all syndicated shows, achieving a 0.8 live plus same day national Nielsen rating for the week ending October 9. Drew's Season 3 guests so far have included the likes of George Clooney, Camila Cabello, and Zooey Deschanel.

Live with Kelly and Ryan topped all talk shows this week, raking in a 1.5 (down 6%). For the twentieth consecutive week (which includes ties), Live has ranked first, averaging 2.2 million viewers daily. Dr. Phil ranked second, bringing in a 1.3 (down 7%). Third was The Kelly Clarkson Show, which held steady at 0.9, also achieved a season high in the key demo of Women 25-54. Newbie talk shows Sherri, The Jennifer Hudson Show, and Karamo slotted in at 0.7, 0.6, and 0.3, respectively.