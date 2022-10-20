Skip to main content

Y&R Newcomer James Hyde on Daytime Return: "It’s Almost Like a Full Circle Moment"

On Friday, October 21, soap vet James Hyde will make his debut on The Young and the Restless. The actor spoke to TV Insider about playing Genoa City newcomer Jeremy Stark. Interviewer Michael Maloney also noted that, while Hyde's first visit to the CBS daytime drama will be short, Hyde will be back on the canvas soon.

 So how did the Y&R part come about? Hyde shared:

This is partially manifestation. I haven’t been on a soap set since Passions ended. I remember thinking that if I ever came back to daytime, I wanted it to be with Y&R. [Y&R’s casting associate] Greg Salmon has always kept me in mind. My agent reached out to the show a few times and [Greg] would say, 'That’s not right for him but we’re keeping him in mind for something else.' I went in for the role of Tucker McCall [which went to Trevor St. John]. I didn’t get it, of course, but Greg sent me an email telling me I’d done a nice job and maybe they could incorporate me into the show [in another role].

When you get those emails, you tend to take them with a grain of salt. A week or so later, they called with the part of Jeremy. I shot my first episode at the end of September and I worked with Susan. It felt so great to be back in this genre. I was on Another World, As the World Turns, and then, Passions. It’s almost like a full circle moment. It’s amazing to have all these 'what if’s.' We’ll see what happens. 

What can fans expect from Jeremy? The actor dished:

Greg told me I’d be working with Susan [Walters, who plays Diane]. Our characters first met when she was living in Los Angeles. I looked Susan up and learned that she just happens to be good friends with [one of my Passions love interests] Kim Johnston Ulrich [ex-Ivy Crane]. Susan is so open and giving and helpful. My first day was amazing.

