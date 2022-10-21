On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

University Hospital: Jack asks Xander to be more discreet about Jennifer's crime. Jack declines to give Xander a job and says it's not about his character flaws, but Gwen. He explains how Gwen beat him to the punch. Xander says he's over Gwen and Jack thinks Gwen isn't over him. Xander says he understands about the job and Jack offers to lend him money. Xander refuses, and explains that he and Sarah are moving back to the Kiriakis mansion.

Ava tells Gwen she was banished from Salem by EJ and why. Gwen says she should be collecting her debt from Gabi, not her. Ava wants Gwen to help her get back at EJ by getting closer to him. Gwen says they're even, so Ava tries another tack. She won't put up with his disrespecting her. Gwen says she wants out because she wants to do right by Jack. Gwen says she's rooting for her.

DiMera Enterprises: Johnny gets caught by EJ, who angrily demands an explanation. Johnny covers by saying he's there to apologize and claims EJ was right about Ava. EJ sees through his words and wonders if Johnny's playing him. Johnny brings up loyalty and legacy, and says he wants to work with his father. Then, he bluntly asks for his password.

EJ tells Johnny he's not cut out for DiMera and should be out there creating his vision. He retakes his chair and Johnny leaves. EJ calls the head of IT and asks for a full security upgrade.

Julie's Place: Tripp and Wendy put their heads together about Ava. Tripp tells her what happened at DiMera between him, EJ, and Li. Wendy admits that Li doesn't take her seriously. She wants to get beyond her father's old and sexist business policies. She takes Tripp's hand to look at the bruising, just as Joey shows up. The two catch up as Tripp watches on.

Joey offers Wendy a place to stay. Tripp thinks they can head back to Seattle, but Joey wants to make sure his family doesn't need any help. They do the math on the rooms and Joey tells Tripp he can stay with Stephanie, and Wendy can move into his room. The two get heated until Wendy intervenes. She will find her own place and needs to work. She kisses both men on the cheek and ushers them away.

Johnny turns up and tells Wendy he got nowhere. Wendy tells him the same thing about Li.

Salem Inn: Stefan explains he brought the divorce papers over as soon as he got them. Li assumes he signed them, but Gabi says he didn't. Li offers to witness the signing and they all make it official. Stefan storms out.

Li tries to comfort Gabi and talk turns to their business plans...horizontally.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Recap: Tripp's Anger About Ava Leaves Two DiMera Men Bruised

Endings:

-Jack collects Gwen and she thanks him for giving her another chance. She promises this time will be different.

-Ava's skulking around the lobby and overhears Xander trying to work out his financial issues with the Salem Inn. She decides he may be the one to help her with EJ.

-Gabi tells Li that Wendy stopped by to talk to her about a job. Li wonders if he needs to reconsider his decision.

-Tripp and Joey bring their manly debate to the Brady Pub over beer. They salute over Wendy picking the best Johnson.

-Li texts Wendy a job offer at DiMera, which helps her and Johnny's cause.

-Stefan tells EJ that he and Gabi signed divorce papers. Stefan tries to be as upbeat as his brother, but his anger toward Gabi has waned.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives recap!