On today’s General Hospital recap: Nina tries to play nice with Olivia, but she’s not having it. Olivia wants to buy out Nina's share of the hotel. Nina's surprised since she thought she was doing a good job and they were getting along. Olivia says she doesn't trust her. Olivia is a biatch, so Nina says Olivia is stuck with her.

Marshall offers Epiphany good luck as she gets ready to write her MCATs. She says he'll be responsible if she fails and proceeds to yell at him for encouraging her. Marshall tells her to set aside her fears and be brave.

Portia arrives to offer her best wishes as well and Pif kisses Marshall before leaving. Portia talks to Marshall about what's going on between him and Epiphany. He says he's happy that he's told everyone the truth about his medical history since you can't keep secrets from those you love. (Ooof that anvil hit me right in the noggin'.)

TJ tells Curtis how happy he is that their family is getting along so well. Nina and Sonny interrupt to say hello. Curtis wants a moment with Sonny and talks about genetic counseling. He decided not to get tested, but now wonders if he's made the right decision. Sonny says he didn't get tested for Alzheimer’s because it wouldn't change anything.

Nina apologizes to TJ, who tells her that she's been out of line and needs to back off. Nina wants to know what's really happening between him and Willow. TJ says he doesn't owe Nina any explanation.

Curtis heads to the hospital to tell Portia and Marshall that he's ready to explore genetic counseling.

Trina checks in with Rory to see if he's ready to leave for their getaway trip. He wonders if she still wants to go. Trina admits she's not that interested in a comic book convention, but wants to know more about his interests. Trina looks concerned as they head out.

Michael overhears Ned leaving an angry voicemail for Valentin about shirking his duties and is quick to rub Ned's nose in it. Michael and Ned argue until Olivia notices something is wrong with Amish Willow. (I mean, seriously, what is she wearing?) Willow heads out for air while Olivia chastises both men on their childish behavior.

Jordan brings Victor in for questioning about Lucy's disappearance. Jordan asks whether Anna's vendetta against Victor clouds her judgement, but Anna disagrees. Anna believes Victor could have killed Lucy. She explains about getting Lucy's help, then trying to extract her.

Martin is called to the PCPD and Dante tells him there is evidence of foul play on the pier. Jordan gets a call that the rescue mission is now a recovery since a day has passed. Martin is upset that Lucy is presumed dead and refuses to believe it.

Martin spots Victor in the interrogation room and wonders whether he had anything to do with it. Robert drags Martin away, but Martin promises he'll make whoever did this pay.

Anna storms into the room and tells Victor he's the number one suspect and she'll do everything to destroy him. She warns Victor to start talking, but his lawyer shows up.

Jordan gets a call and tells Anna that a New York tourism drone was overhead last night and might have gotten footage of anything that happened at the pier.

Martin chastises Anna for wrapping Lucy into her plans to take down Victor. Anna says she regrets it and she thought there would be no risk. Martin wonders what she's keeping from him.

Jordan gets the drone footage and they watch it. They are shocked at the woman they see shoot Lucy.

The woman drags herself out of the water and heads to the Quartermaine boathouse.

Willow wanders down and spots wet footprints leading into the boathouse. Willow walks in and screams when she sees the woman. She runs back to the main house and tells Michael it could have been the person who killed Brando. Ned calls Dante.

Michael and Olivia head down to the boathouse and are shocked to see the woman. Dante and Robert head down and Olivia tells them she it isn't Lucy. Olivia tells Robert to prepare himself. The woman in the boathouse is Holly. (Squeeeee!!! Welcome home Emma Samms!)

