The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Forrester Creations Hosts a Fashion Show!
Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers:
Hope (Annika Noelle) and Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) prep for a FASHION SHOW!
Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) goes IN on Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) about Thomas.
Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) has a ghostly Halloween.
A surprise proposal occurs.
Taylor (Krista Allen) gets romantic with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye).
Paris (Diamond White) unintentionally tattles to Thomas about Hope.
A fashion show! I repeat a fashion show!
Liam (Scott Clifton) panics when Hope begins spending the night at the Forrester mansion.
Hope has an unpleasant encounter.
The fashion show has a shocking ending.
Liam pushes Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) to return to the cabin.
Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!