The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of October 24-28, 2022

Hope (Annika Noelle) and Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) prep for a FASHION SHOW!

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) goes IN on Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) about Thomas.

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) has a ghostly Halloween.

A surprise proposal occurs.

Taylor (Krista Allen) gets romantic with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye).

Paris (Diamond White) unintentionally tattles to Thomas about Hope.

Liam (Scott Clifton) panics when Hope begins spending the night at the Forrester mansion.

Hope has an unpleasant encounter.

The fashion show has a shocking ending.

Liam pushes Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) to return to the cabin.

