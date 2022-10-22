Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of October 24-28, 2022

Here is the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

What are you afraid of?



Clowns? A murderous looking clown stares at EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) through the window.

Cops? Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) looks all sexy in a police uniform holding up a pair of handcuffs in front of a woman I have to assume is Stephanie (Abigail Klein).

Swabbers? Steve (Stephen Nichols) uses his eye patch and an added bird on his shoulder to enhance his pirate costume.

Robbers? Chad (Billy Flynn) opens a suitcase that appears to be filled with money, but is it counterfeit?

Sexy Eyes? Nicole (Arianne Zucker) enters in a red negligee and asks a camera-wielding Eric (Greg Vaughan) where he wants her.

Weird Flexes? Leo (Greg Rikaart) is so excited that Paulina (Jackée Harry) hired him to work for her campaign, while Abe (James Reynolds) can’t believe she hired that jackass.

Cray-Cray Queens? Kristen (Stacy Haiduk), dressed as royalty, stands with Rachel, while Marlena (Deidre Hall) expresses her disbelief that she will be living in her penthouse.

Catty schemes? Gabi (Camila Banus) holds a knife to Dr. Rolf's (Richard Wharton) throat as he explains that what happened to Stefan (Brandon Barash) was “his” idea. Is he outing Li (Remington Hoffman)?

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promo!