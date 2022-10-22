Arianne Zucker

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Fired: Eric is cleaning his camera when Jada enters and asks him to lunch. He can’t go because he has to work. Just then, he receives a text informing him he’s been fired. He says it’s kind of a form email saying they are downsizing. The email is from Nicole. Eric wonders if EJ is responsible or maybe he’s just not good enough to cut it. Jada flashes back to walking up on Rafe fighting with Nicole. She informs him about the fight and all she heard. Eric realizes that Nicole fired him to save her marriage. Jada has to head back to the station, but they agree to have dinner.

The Siblings Hernandez: Rafe tells Gabi about his fight with Nicole. He walked in on her “comforting” (is that what the kids are calling it these days?) Eric. Gabi says he needs to fix things with Nicole (doesn’t she hate her?). Rafe doesn’t want to get into it with her again.

Gabi relates what he’s going through with Nicole to how patient Li is being with her. Gabi gets all Gabi and shifts the conversation towards her life and relationship drama. She can’t get rid of this nagging feeling that Dr. Rolf is responsible for Stefan’s change of heart (so to speak). Rafe says she should look for him at his lab. Gabi is going to get answers.

The Siblings DiMera: Kristen sips champagne, toasting the women’s recoveries and what it has brought her. Just then, Stefan enters wanting to know if she messed with his brain. His feelings for Gabi don’t make sense to him. Why does he hate her so much? Kristen reminds him that she’s not the enemy and she loves him (with relatives like Kristen…).

Stefan concludes maybe Kristen isn’t against Gabi, but actually pro-Chloe. Kristen acts clueless and can’t imagine why he would accuse her of such a thing. Stefan seems very on point saying she wanted to get Chloe out of the way to get to Brady. Kristen agrees, but tells him Chloe and Brady have split, and she was not a factor. That information sparks a quick interest in Stefan, and Kristen jumps on the opportunity…and avoids possible disaster. Stefan apologizes for jumping to conclusions and exits.

Basic Black Blues: Nicole closes her computer at Basic Black as Chloe enters. She’s upset because Brady dumped her. Nicole comforts Chloe, but not in the same way she comforted Eric. The conversation shifts to Nicole’s fight with Rafe and the madness that ensued. Nicole reveals that she fired Eric by email. (Chloe: were there no carrier pigeons available? TeeHee!) Chloe wonders if there is more to this firing than calming Rafe’s waters. Just then, Rafe arrives and Chloe exits.

Rafe apologizes and she reciprocates. She heard him loud and clear, and fired Eric. Rafe thinks that was a mistake. Nicole is rightfully confused. He says he doesn’t want Eric out of a job because of his jealous temper. Nicole shifts gears and says maybe they can work things out and have incredible make up sex. Just then, Rafe’s phone beeps. He has to get back to the station.

Penthouse Drama: Brady is at the penthouse longingly gazing at Chloe’s picture. John enters thrilled that Marlena, Kayla, and Kate are on the way to recovery. Brady is less enthused, but still happy that folks are getting better. John wonders what’s up and really doesn’t understand when he finds out about his breakup.

Brady says he broke up with Chloe to protect Rachel. Brady flashes back to the deal he made with Kristen. He then doubles down and says Rachel is the most important person in this situation. John understands, but is sorry to see Chloe go. Brady confirms the cures are working and John says it’s a miracle. John apologizes for pushing him about Chloe and exits to see Marlena…just as Chloe arrives.

Jakarta? Dr. Rolf is cleaning up his lab after it was ransacked by the police. Li arrives saying Dr. Rolf needs a new, state of the art, lab…in Jakarta. Li wants him out of town since the police have linked him to the serum. Dr. Rolf doesn’t like it, but understands his point. Li doubles down and says Gabi is also onto him and could prove more of a threat than the police (where is the lie?). Dr. Rolf believes he can handle Gabi far better than he. Li reminds him this move also takes him out of Rafe’s line of fire. Dr. Rolf reluctantly agrees.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Recap: Ava Needs Help With Revenge and Targets Xander

Endings:

-Rafe and Jada return to the station. She says she overheard the fight between him and Nicole…and she told Eric. She was with Eric when he found out he was fired. She was trying to help him sort through his feelings. Rafe tells Jada he urged Nicole to rehire Eric.

-Nicole comes to Eric's. She wanted to explain what happened. He stops her and says he understands this situation is all about her marriage.

-Chloe apologizes for the inconvenience and tearfully says she came to pick up her things from his bedroom (awkward…). Brady tries to comfort her (perhaps in the same way Nicole did for Eric), but she puts him off and says she understands why he did what he did. Just then, Kristen arrives, luggage in tow. He tries to put her off, but not before Chloe comes back into the room and questions what’s going on. Kristen looks her straight in the eye and says that she’s moving in.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives recap!